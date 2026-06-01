Sauce Walka Allegedly Says He’ll “Get Drake Smoked” In Leaked Call With BM 

BY Aron A.
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Mar 4, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Rap artist Drake celebrates a basket by the Toronto Raptors against the Portland Trail
Mar 4, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Rap artist Drake celebrates a basket by the Toronto Raptors against the Portland Trail Blazers at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Trail Blazers 117-115. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A leaked call allegedly involving Sauce Walka surfaces.

Two years ago, when the infamous 20 v. 1 was at the height of tension, a running theory surrounding the mutual disdain toward Drake was that he was sleeping with other rappers’ partners. Of course, that narrative shifted into something far more nefarious, but there’s at least one rapper whose dislike of Drake connects to the mother of their children.

An alleged leaked call involving Sauce Walka and the mother of his child has shown how the Houston rapper truly feels about the ICEMAN. The audio, which has circulated on platforms like X, allegedly contains a heated discussion between Sauce Walka and the mother of his child, in which he confronts her over her rumored dealings with the Canadian rapper.

“... Don’t say nothing about me with my baby momma or nothing or I’mma handle y’all, it’s that simple. I don’t give a f*ck what the consequences is, n***a,” Sauce Walka allegedly states in the clip. From there, Sauce Walka’s BM claims that he already put his hands on her. The Houston rapper denies that he assaulted her but appears to admit that he had her jumped. 

“I got you jumped by my h*es but I will put my hands on you, though but I didn’t. You got jumped by my Black h*es. Shit is on video,” he’s heard saying. When she replied that he got her set up, he replied, “I will get you jumped again. I don’t give a f*ck. Just like I’ll get Drake smoked. I’m gonna get Drake’s car shot at, n***a. The fuck?”

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Did Drake Diss Sauce Walka?

In light of the video surfacing, X user @MUSICANDBUILDS appeared to connect the dots and cited a possible subliminal shot that Drake took at Sauce Walka on “JANICE STFU.”

“​​Trickin' it off on her, payin' her bill/That's just how I do the sauce and the spill,” he raps on the song.

While it might be a coincidence, this is far from the first time that Sauce Walka’s taken issue with Drake. The rapper’s previously opened up about his issues with Drake, especially as it pertains to his connection to Houston and Houston culture. However, the two were later seen hanging out in Houston, indicating that they buried whatever beef they had. It's unclear when this call happened.

Do you think Drake was dissing Sauce Walka on "JANICE STFU?" Let us know in the comments below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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