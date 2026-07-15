Drake Takes Subtle Shot At Kendrick Lamar For Being "Jay-Z's Pawn"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Preseason-Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors
Oct 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Drake holds a camera before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
While the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is two years old, Drizzy still seems to have some negative feelings towards K-Dot.

For two years now, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have dominated hip-hop discourse. While Kendrick appears done with the beef, Drizzy still feels some type of way. After all, he was hit with some serious allegations during the beef, and the knock to his reputation is still felt to this day.

While Drake has certainly made a significant comeback with ICEMAN, he is still upset with how things played out. Throughout his new album, he takes numerous subliminal shots at Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, there have been a few instances on social media where he has let his feelings be known, albeit in subtle ways.

For instance, We Love Hip Hop Network recently had a discussion about whether or not we are truly living in the "Dot Era." The co-hosts made the claim that Lamar's time in the spotlight is over and that no one cares about him anymore. Furthermore, they alleged that Kendrick was simply a pawn for Jay-Z. As you will see below, Drake liked this discussion on Instagram. It doesn't take rocket science to figure out what that means.

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Drake Continues To Take Subtle Digs

One could make the argument that Drake is simply showing some support for a Toronto-based podcast. While that is certainly the case, the conversation in this specific post is a bit too on the nose. Drake knows exactly what he is doing here.

Now that Drake has released his album, there are some folks who believe a Kendrick Lamar album could be on the way for the end of the year. However, there is no confirmation that this will be the case. Instead, everyone will need to take a wait-and-see approach.

If he does drop, there is no doubt that the discourse will be unrelenting. Kendrick haters will call it a flop, even if it goes number one on the charts. As for Drake, we imagine he will continue to hate from afar.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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