Drake Takes Subtle Shot At Kendrick Lamar For Being "Jay-Z's Pawn"

For two years now, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have dominated hip-hop discourse. While Kendrick appears done with the beef, Drizzy still feels some type of way. After all, he was hit with some serious allegations during the beef, and the knock to his reputation is still felt to this day.

While Drake has certainly made a significant comeback with ICEMAN, he is still upset with how things played out. Throughout his new album, he takes numerous subliminal shots at Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, there have been a few instances on social media where he has let his feelings be known, albeit in subtle ways.

For instance, We Love Hip Hop Network recently had a discussion about whether or not we are truly living in the "Dot Era." The co-hosts made the claim that Lamar's time in the spotlight is over and that no one cares about him anymore. Furthermore, they alleged that Kendrick was simply a pawn for Jay-Z. As you will see below, Drake liked this discussion on Instagram. It doesn't take rocket science to figure out what that means.

Drake Continues To Take Subtle Digs

One could make the argument that Drake is simply showing some support for a Toronto-based podcast. While that is certainly the case, the conversation in this specific post is a bit too on the nose. Drake knows exactly what he is doing here.

Now that Drake has released his album, there are some folks who believe a Kendrick Lamar album could be on the way for the end of the year. However, there is no confirmation that this will be the case. Instead, everyone will need to take a wait-and-see approach.