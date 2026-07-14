NBA YoungBoy Disses Gillie Da Kid & His Late Son YNG Cheese

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - New Orleans, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR at Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy has been going after the likes of Future and all of Atlanta, but now, he has some words for Gillie Da Kid.

NBA YoungBoy has been in the midst of dissing everyone in the industry. He started by dissing Future late last week, and now, he is aiming at all of Atlanta. People like Doe Boy have clapped back in diss tracks of their own, although that isn't stopping YB from continuing his lyrical assault.

The artist has been previewing new snippets on social media, and in many of these snippets, he can be heard dissing his peers. In fact, his latest track comes with a diss directed towards Gillie Da Kid. Moreover, the song also has a disrespectful bar about Gillie's late son, YNG Cheese.

"I had thought about killin' Gillie but that bitch ain't kill nothing about his son," YoungBoy raps.

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NBA YoungBoy Continues To Diss

It is an extremely unfortunate bar, especially when you consider how YNG Cheese, real name Devin Spady, passed away due to gun violence in 2023. This was a truly harrowing and heartbreaking time for Gillie, who was very honest about the emotional toll his son's death took on him. Now, YoungBoy is trivializing the experience in the name of rap beef.

YoungBoy's latest diss towards Gillie and YNG Cheese probably won't go over very well with fans. After all, disrespecting the dead is a line you just don't cross. Meanwhile, Gillie has mostly stayed out of the limelight throughout YB's latest actions, which makes the diss that much more bizarre.

This is all quite unfortunate, and we wonder what YoungBoy is going to do next. He seems content with dissing as many people as possible. Whether or not this leads to more diss tracks from his targets, remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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