NBA YoungBoy Disses Gillie Da Kid & His Late Son YNG Cheese

NBA YoungBoy has been in the midst of dissing everyone in the industry. He started by dissing Future late last week, and now, he is aiming at all of Atlanta. People like Doe Boy have clapped back in diss tracks of their own, although that isn't stopping YB from continuing his lyrical assault.

The artist has been previewing new snippets on social media, and in many of these snippets, he can be heard dissing his peers. In fact, his latest track comes with a diss directed towards Gillie Da Kid. Moreover, the song also has a disrespectful bar about Gillie's late son, YNG Cheese.

"I had thought about killin' Gillie but that bitch ain't kill nothing about his son," YoungBoy raps.

NBA YoungBoy Continues To Diss

It is an extremely unfortunate bar, especially when you consider how YNG Cheese, real name Devin Spady, passed away due to gun violence in 2023. This was a truly harrowing and heartbreaking time for Gillie, who was very honest about the emotional toll his son's death took on him. Now, YoungBoy is trivializing the experience in the name of rap beef.

YoungBoy's latest diss towards Gillie and YNG Cheese probably won't go over very well with fans. After all, disrespecting the dead is a line you just don't cross. Meanwhile, Gillie has mostly stayed out of the limelight throughout YB's latest actions, which makes the diss that much more bizarre.