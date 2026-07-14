Come Here (NBA YoungBoy Diss) - Song by Doe Boy

Doe Boy is channeling his inner future as he just dropped the NBA YoungBoy diss track, "Come Here," which interpolates "Like That."

All twenty-four, we on go, bitch, we like that First forty-eight back, Shaq home, he came right back Slime, meet me at the back door, if you like that We don't spare no goofy-ass hoes, we ain't like that

NBA YoungBoy is coming for everybody right now, although his main target right now appears to be Future . Well, one of Future's artists, Doe Boy, has decided to jump in and aim a diss track right at YoungBoy's head. This new song is called "Come Here," and as you are going to hear, the track has some references to "Like That." From the melody to the sample to the flows on the hook, this is undeniably a play on the success of "Like That." Whether or not this is an effective diss is for the fans to decide.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!