Come Here (NBA YoungBoy Diss) - Song by Doe Boy

NBA YoungBoy is coming for everybody right now, although his main target right now appears to be Future. Well, one of Future's artists, Doe Boy, has decided to jump in and aim a diss track right at YoungBoy's head. This new song is called "Come Here," and as you are going to hear, the track has some references to "Like That." From the melody to the sample to the flows on the hook, this is undeniably a play on the success of "Like That." Whether or not this is an effective diss is for the fans to decide.
Release Date: July 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Come Here
All twenty-four, we on go, bitch, we like that
First forty-eight back, Shaq home, he came right back
Slime, meet me at the back door, if you like that
We don't spare no goofy-ass hoes, we ain't like that