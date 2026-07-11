Future's Artist Doe Boy Challenges NBA YoungBoy To Fight After Diss

New hip-hop beef is brewing in 2026, despite a retracted apology that may have settled things in a peaceful place. But following NBA YoungBoy dissing Future on his new song "What Da What?," it seems like the two are completely at odds and there is no current possible path for reconciliation... At least, publicly and online. That's partially because of both rappers' entourages, as Fewtch's Freebandz artist Doe Boy recently took to social media to blast YB and stick up for his camp.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the Baton Rouge lyricist had left a disparaging Instagram comment under a post from Doe that featured Pluto. "Keep talking wit yo h*e a**," he wrote. Doe Boy responded in a series of IG Story videos in which he said he and YoungBoy could "bump" if the latter wanted to.

"Where you at? We can bump right now," he expressed. "Like, right now. We don't got to argue or do none of this gay-a** Internet s**t that you be on. You need to come outside. You not gon' even come outside nowhere in America. Gang, you only feel safe out the country. Y'all don't see this n***a walking around up here. Do you? No, you don't. That n***a only pops out where he feels safe as f**k at. He ain't got the police with him, he ain't going. All this n***a do is sit in the house and yell at his phone all day. This n***a is weird. F**k is wrong with you? Let's bump... I ain't scared of you. Them little n***as might be scared of you. I will smack the s**t out you, I swear to God."

NBA YoungBoy & Future Beef

For those unaware, Future and NBA YoungBoy's beef used to be a collaborative dynamic, with them putting out material together as recently as 2020. It's unclear exactly what caused a rift between them, but YB has criticized Fewtch before, albeit in less direct ways.