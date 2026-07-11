Future's Artist Doe Boy Challenges NBA YoungBoy To Fight After Diss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Future Artist Doe Boy Challenges NBA YoungBoy Fight After Diss
Nov 1, 2013; Memphis, TN, USA; Recording artist Future performs before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 111 - 108. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
NBA YoungBoy recently dropped a diss track against Future and continued to taunt the Freebandz crew by dissing Doe Boy on his Instagram post.

New hip-hop beef is brewing in 2026, despite a retracted apology that may have settled things in a peaceful place. But following NBA YoungBoy dissing Future on his new song "What Da What?," it seems like the two are completely at odds and there is no current possible path for reconciliation... At least, publicly and online. That's partially because of both rappers' entourages, as Fewtch's Freebandz artist Doe Boy recently took to social media to blast YB and stick up for his camp.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the Baton Rouge lyricist had left a disparaging Instagram comment under a post from Doe that featured Pluto. "Keep talking wit yo h*e a**," he wrote. Doe Boy responded in a series of IG Story videos in which he said he and YoungBoy could "bump" if the latter wanted to.

"Where you at? We can bump right now," he expressed. "Like, right now. We don't got to argue or do none of this gay-a** Internet s**t that you be on. You need to come outside. You not gon' even come outside nowhere in America. Gang, you only feel safe out the country. Y'all don't see this n***a walking around up here. Do you? No, you don't. That n***a only pops out where he feels safe as f**k at. He ain't got the police with him, he ain't going. All this n***a do is sit in the house and yell at his phone all day. This n***a is weird. F**k is wrong with you? Let's bump... I ain't scared of you. Them little n***as might be scared of you. I will smack the s**t out you, I swear to God."

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

NBA YoungBoy & Future Beef

For those unaware, Future and NBA YoungBoy's beef used to be a collaborative dynamic, with them putting out material together as recently as 2020. It's unclear exactly what caused a rift between them, but YB has criticized Fewtch before, albeit in less direct ways.

This is all with Pluto's new album The Real Me hanging in the background. We'll see if there are more developments here or if the tension cools down.

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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