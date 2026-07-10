NBA Youngboy Apologizes To Future & Karlissa Saffold Then Immediately Retracts

BY Aron A.
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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Rapper Future and singer Tyla perform during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Offset tries to get NBA Youngboy to cool out.

It feels like every so often, NBA Youngboy crashes out on the internet for one reason or another. Sometimes it’s valid, other times it’s not, and his latest felt like an explosion of resentment that he’s built up for quite some time. He recently lashed out at Future and Karlissa Saffold in two separate posts on social media.

His issues with Karlissa Saffold seemingly stem from when she called him dumb–something that he clearly took offense to, and she later apologized for. With Future, he called out an unnamed rapper who was releasing new music last night. “F**k all y’all n****s, and that other b**ch *ss n***a better not flop tonight, man,” he said, which many ultimately presumed was about the Atlanta native.

Ultimately, a phone call with Offset helped NBA Youngboy turn the other cheek and offer an apology to both of them. After NBA Youngboy wished Kulture a happy birthday, Offset advised him to refrain from allowing his emotions get the best of him.

“On some G shit, I got to stop that emotional shit ‘cause I really let some other p*ssy ass sh*t hurt me and that’s really what got me back on this b*tch going off, trippin’,” NBA Youngboy said. “I have been doing great, b*tch. You right, though and I thank you for that. I apologize to you and I apologize to them, too. It’s all good.”

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

NBA Youngboy Walks Back Apology To Future

Shortly after his public apology, NBA Youngboy doubled back on his disdain for Future, even tagging the rapper in his post. “B*tch, you flopped with your b*tch ass. I ain’t letting you slide,” he said. “F*ck you, you old ass b*tch,” he added, saying Future belongs in his antique closet. “You thought you were going to count me out, too. N***a, you a h*e.”

He later expressed regret for allowing his emotions to get the best of him, again. “Nah, I quit, Offset. On my daughter, I ain’t going to respond to none of them b*tch ass n***as no more,” he said. Check his comments out above. 

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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