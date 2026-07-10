NBA Youngboy Apologizes To Future & Karlissa Saffold Then Immediately Retracts

It feels like every so often, NBA Youngboy crashes out on the internet for one reason or another. Sometimes it’s valid, other times it’s not, and his latest felt like an explosion of resentment that he’s built up for quite some time. He recently lashed out at Future and Karlissa Saffold in two separate posts on social media.

His issues with Karlissa Saffold seemingly stem from when she called him dumb–something that he clearly took offense to, and she later apologized for. With Future, he called out an unnamed rapper who was releasing new music last night. “F**k all y’all n****s, and that other b**ch *ss n***a better not flop tonight, man,” he said, which many ultimately presumed was about the Atlanta native.

Ultimately, a phone call with Offset helped NBA Youngboy turn the other cheek and offer an apology to both of them. After NBA Youngboy wished Kulture a happy birthday, Offset advised him to refrain from allowing his emotions get the best of him.

“On some G shit, I got to stop that emotional shit ‘cause I really let some other p*ssy ass sh*t hurt me and that’s really what got me back on this b*tch going off, trippin’,” NBA Youngboy said. “I have been doing great, b*tch. You right, though and I thank you for that. I apologize to you and I apologize to them, too. It’s all good.”

NBA Youngboy Walks Back Apology To Future

Shortly after his public apology, NBA Youngboy doubled back on his disdain for Future, even tagging the rapper in his post. “B*tch, you flopped with your b*tch ass. I ain’t letting you slide,” he said. “F*ck you, you old ass b*tch,” he added, saying Future belongs in his antique closet. “You thought you were going to count me out, too. N***a, you a h*e.”