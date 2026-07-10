Blueface's Mother Karlissa Saffold Apologizes To NBA YoungBoy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Blueface Mother Karlissa Saffold Apologizes NBA YoungBoy
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold had insulted NBA YoungBoy's intelligence, which arrived amid YB's supposed diss to Blue online.

New rap beef is brewing on social media, although it's more of a re-ignition than a completely fresh debacle. It all seemed to start when NBA YoungBoy dissed unknown rappers on Instagram, which fans have since linked to Future. But it also came amid some shots from Blueface, specifically from his mother Karlissa Saffold.

Youngboy Access caught Saffold's remarks about YB on Twitter, which she made during a livestream. "NBA YoungBoy a dumb-a** n***a or something," she expressed. "No offense NBA YoungBoy. I love you and your mama. But I'm just saying..."

No Jumper caught the Baton Rouge rapper's response on Twitter, which was via an Instagram Story clip. He called the California MC a "dumb-a**" and trolled Karlissa, adding a claim that he was with Blue's partner Nevaeh and that she covered up a tattoo of his name.

YoungBoy later apologized for the disses during an IG livestream with Offset, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. keeno and blax on Twitter caught clips of Saffold apologizing as well during a livestream, explaining she didn't mean what she said.

"I used the wrong name... Even his wife, I love her, too," Blue's mother stated. "That was horrible... I apologize, y'all. And I be mixing them up. I probably meant to say [NLE] Choppa..."

Nevaeh was there, and they talked about how she got a mention and how Karlissa had called someone dumb, which she fought back against. They then played the YB audio.

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

Blueface's Mom Reacts To NBA YoungBoy Diss

We will see if these two artists (or their close circles) have anything else to say about all of this. It seems like various narratives are crashing into each other right now, but the air continues to clear.

Elsewhere, other NBA YoungBoy conflicts are finding clarity, as we finally got an update from Kai Cenat. For those unaware, rumors that his ex girlfriend Gigi Alayah had cheated on him with YoungBoy gained a lot of traction while Cenat was taking a break from streaming.

But Kai denied all these claims during his comeback on Twitch. He also apologized to Gigi for not clearing this up sooner and subjecting her to more Internet scrutiny.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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