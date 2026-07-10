Blueface's Mother Karlissa Saffold Apologizes To NBA YoungBoy

New rap beef is brewing on social media, although it's more of a re-ignition than a completely fresh debacle. It all seemed to start when NBA YoungBoy dissed unknown rappers on Instagram, which fans have since linked to Future. But it also came amid some shots from Blueface, specifically from his mother Karlissa Saffold.

Youngboy Access caught Saffold's remarks about YB on Twitter, which she made during a livestream. "NBA YoungBoy a dumb-a** n***a or something," she expressed. "No offense NBA YoungBoy. I love you and your mama. But I'm just saying..."

No Jumper caught the Baton Rouge rapper's response on Twitter, which was via an Instagram Story clip. He called the California MC a "dumb-a**" and trolled Karlissa, adding a claim that he was with Blue's partner Nevaeh and that she covered up a tattoo of his name.

YoungBoy later apologized for the disses during an IG livestream with Offset, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. keeno and blax on Twitter caught clips of Saffold apologizing as well during a livestream, explaining she didn't mean what she said.

"I used the wrong name... Even his wife, I love her, too," Blue's mother stated. "That was horrible... I apologize, y'all. And I be mixing them up. I probably meant to say [NLE] Choppa..."

Nevaeh was there, and they talked about how she got a mention and how Karlissa had called someone dumb, which she fought back against. They then played the YB audio.

Blueface's Mom Reacts To NBA YoungBoy Diss

We will see if these two artists (or their close circles) have anything else to say about all of this. It seems like various narratives are crashing into each other right now, but the air continues to clear.

Elsewhere, other NBA YoungBoy conflicts are finding clarity, as we finally got an update from Kai Cenat. For those unaware, rumors that his ex girlfriend Gigi Alayah had cheated on him with YoungBoy gained a lot of traction while Cenat was taking a break from streaming.