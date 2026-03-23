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Blueface Nevaeh
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Blueface Gets Caught Cheating By Nevaeh In Spectacular Fashion
Blueface and Nevaeh are expecting a child very soon, although it is clear that the former is completely fine with playing around.
By
Alexander Cole
March 23, 2026