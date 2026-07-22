Blueface Admits To Cheating On Nevaeh With Chrisean Rock

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Blueface is expecting a child with Nevaeh, but that is not stopping him from pursuing a sexual relationship with Chrisean Rock.

Blueface's personal life has been filled with trials and tribulations for many years now. In fact, he would be the first to tell you that his life is chaotic. One would just have to look at his situation with Chrisean Rock to see what we mean.

Ever since he was released from jail about a year ago, he has been adamant that Chrisean Jr. is not his son. This has angered Chrisean Rock, who has sworn off the West Coast artist as a result. She says the only way they can get back on good terms is if he starts claiming his son again.

However, if Blueface is to be believed, he and Chrisean are still sexually active with one another. His current relationship with Nevaeh complicates things. Nevaeh is expecting a child with Blueface, and during a live stream, Blue admitted to his ongoing fling with Chrisean.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

Blueface Gets Into More Drama

As you can see from the clip above, Nevaeh didn't really seem to care all that much. Clearly, she understands what a relationship with Blueface entails. If you expect him to be faithful, then prepare to be completely disappointed.

Ultimately, the Blueface drama cycle has not stopped. Some thought that his stint in jail would put a stop to it. However, things have only spiraled since he was released. He reportedly has multiple women pregnant right now, and his recent appearances on stream with Chrisean Rock have been eye-opening.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Blueface was swatted while live on Kick. This subsequently led to him being detained by a SWAT team, and CPS investigated his home.

As for Chrisean Rock, she has yet to comment on Blueface's claim that they are sleeping together again.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Chrisean Rock Draws Line In The Sand With Blueface
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Relationships Blueface Claims Chrisean Jr. Is Not His Kid, Calls Chrisean Rock A "Set-Up Artist"
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Relationships Blueface & Chrisean Rock Reunite During Live Stream
DJ Akademiks Reacts Blueface New 18 Year Old Girlfriends Gossip DJ Akademiks Is In Disbelief Over Blueface's New 18-Year-Old Girlfriends
Comments 0