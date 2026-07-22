Blueface Admits To Cheating On Nevaeh With Chrisean Rock

Blueface's personal life has been filled with trials and tribulations for many years now. In fact, he would be the first to tell you that his life is chaotic. One would just have to look at his situation with Chrisean Rock to see what we mean.

Ever since he was released from jail about a year ago, he has been adamant that Chrisean Jr. is not his son. This has angered Chrisean Rock, who has sworn off the West Coast artist as a result. She says the only way they can get back on good terms is if he starts claiming his son again.

However, if Blueface is to be believed, he and Chrisean are still sexually active with one another. His current relationship with Nevaeh complicates things. Nevaeh is expecting a child with Blueface, and during a live stream, Blue admitted to his ongoing fling with Chrisean.

Blueface Gets Into More Drama

As you can see from the clip above, Nevaeh didn't really seem to care all that much. Clearly, she understands what a relationship with Blueface entails. If you expect him to be faithful, then prepare to be completely disappointed.

Ultimately, the Blueface drama cycle has not stopped. Some thought that his stint in jail would put a stop to it. However, things have only spiraled since he was released. He reportedly has multiple women pregnant right now, and his recent appearances on stream with Chrisean Rock have been eye-opening.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Blueface was swatted while live on Kick. This subsequently led to him being detained by a SWAT team, and CPS investigated his home.