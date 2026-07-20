Chrisean Rock Reveals What Blueface Must Do To End Their Beef

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Chrisean Rock recently took to social media and revealed the steps Blueface must take in order to be in her good graces again.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have had their fair share of issues with one another over the years. The two have a child together, although as it currently stands, Blue is refusing to claim Chrisean Jr. as his own. This has put considerable distance between the two parents, and Chrisean is understandably fed up.

In the midst of all of this, Blueface is about to have a child with his girlfriend, Nevaeh. This has led to more distance between Blue and Chrisean. However, Chrisean believes there is a solution that can bring an end to their ongoing issues with one another.

It's a very simple solution, albeit one that we're not so sure Blueface is going to be a fan of. As Chrisean Rock explains in the video below, all he has to do is claim Chrisean Jr. If he can do that, then the beef is officially over.

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Chrisean Rock Wants Blueface Beef To End

Prior to their breakup and Blueface's incarceration a couple of years ago, the couple was beyond dysfunctional. Every single day, the two were getting into arguments on social media. Meanwhile, their dysfunction was oftentimes filmed as part of a reality series for Zeus Network.

While Blueface and Chrisean Rock remain part of the reality TV sphere, there is no doubt that their relationship dynamic no longer has the same interest from the public that it once did.

Whether or not Blueface ever claims Chrisean Jr., is something that still very much remains to be seen. That said, it is clear that this is a situation that weighs on Chrisean every single day.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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