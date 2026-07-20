Chrisean Rock Reveals What Blueface Must Do To End Their Beef

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have had their fair share of issues with one another over the years. The two have a child together, although as it currently stands, Blue is refusing to claim Chrisean Jr. as his own. This has put considerable distance between the two parents, and Chrisean is understandably fed up.

In the midst of all of this, Blueface is about to have a child with his girlfriend, Nevaeh. This has led to more distance between Blue and Chrisean. However, Chrisean believes there is a solution that can bring an end to their ongoing issues with one another.

It's a very simple solution, albeit one that we're not so sure Blueface is going to be a fan of. As Chrisean Rock explains in the video below, all he has to do is claim Chrisean Jr. If he can do that, then the beef is officially over.

Chrisean Rock Wants Blueface Beef To End

Prior to their breakup and Blueface's incarceration a couple of years ago, the couple was beyond dysfunctional. Every single day, the two were getting into arguments on social media. Meanwhile, their dysfunction was oftentimes filmed as part of a reality series for Zeus Network.

While Blueface and Chrisean Rock remain part of the reality TV sphere, there is no doubt that their relationship dynamic no longer has the same interest from the public that it once did.