Blueface & Chrisean Rock Reunite During Live Stream

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had an exceptionally turbulent relationship over the years. As of today, they are no longer together. Instead, Blueface has a plethora of new girls, and more than one of them is pregnant. However, it appears as though his main girl is Nevaeh.

With that being said, Blue has been on a bit of a media tour as of late, and during this tour, he has been brutally honest about how he feels regarding Chrisean Rock. For instance, he said that she is the type of person to set you up to get robbed. Furthermore, he made the claim that Chrisean Jr. is not actually his child.

Last night, Chrisean made it a point to find Blue. The artist is currently on tour, and Chrisean was seen getting up on stage before searching for him backstage. Eventually, the two reunited, and it was all caught on live-stream cameras.

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Reunion

In the end, Blueface and Chrisean Rock were able to have a civilized conversation about things. In the video, Blueface commended Chrisean for looking towards the church and trying to change her life around. It was a far cry from the rhetoric he had espoused during an interview with Jason Lee.

Whether or not these two will ever completely see eye-to-eye remains to be seen. At the end of the day, their relationship was one of toxicity and chaos. They are both doing their own thing right now, and it would be a shock for something to be rekindled.