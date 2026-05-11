Blueface & Chrisean Rock Reunite During Live Stream

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Blueface is on tour, and on Sunday night, Chrisean Rock pulled up to the show, where the two were able to have a chat.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had an exceptionally turbulent relationship over the years. As of today, they are no longer together. Instead, Blueface has a plethora of new girls, and more than one of them is pregnant. However, it appears as though his main girl is Nevaeh.

With that being said, Blue has been on a bit of a media tour as of late, and during this tour, he has been brutally honest about how he feels regarding Chrisean Rock. For instance, he said that she is the type of person to set you up to get robbed. Furthermore, he made the claim that Chrisean Jr. is not actually his child.

Last night, Chrisean made it a point to find Blue. The artist is currently on tour, and Chrisean was seen getting up on stage before searching for him backstage. Eventually, the two reunited, and it was all caught on live-stream cameras.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" & "Euphoria" Vanish From Apple Music, Videos For "Not Like Us" & "Luther" Also Deleted

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Reunion

In the end, Blueface and Chrisean Rock were able to have a civilized conversation about things. In the video, Blueface commended Chrisean for looking towards the church and trying to change her life around. It was a far cry from the rhetoric he had espoused during an interview with Jason Lee.

Whether or not these two will ever completely see eye-to-eye remains to be seen. At the end of the day, their relationship was one of toxicity and chaos. They are both doing their own thing right now, and it would be a shock for something to be rekindled.

Whatever the case may be, it is good to see two individuals letting bygones be bygones.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Relationships Blueface Claims Chrisean Jr. Is Not His Kid, Calls Chrisean Rock A "Set-Up Artist"
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Relationships Chrisean Rock Moves Back Into Blueface's House, Wack 100 Hits Her With A Warning
Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards Pop Culture Chrisean Rock Explains Why She Had Her Sister Jumped: "I Just Beat You To It"
Blueface's Ex Chrisean Tattoo Gossip News Gossip Blueface’s Ex Insists He Got “Chrisean” Tattoo For His Son, Not Chrisean Rock
Comments 0