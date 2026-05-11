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Blueface tour
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Blueface & Chrisean Rock Reunite During Live Stream
Blueface is on tour, and on Sunday night, Chrisean Rock pulled up to the show, where the two were able to have a chat.
By
Alexander Cole
May 11, 2026