Wack 100 & Blueface Claim Footage Of Blue & Chrisean Rock Reuniting Is Fake

Chrisean Rock seems to be done with Blueface yet again, as she recently started the process of removing her tattoo of him. However, new footage caught by The Neighborhood Talk and Livebitez on Instagram seemingly shows the couple on a Catalina Island outing with their son, Chrisean Jr. While many fans groaned at the notoriously toxic dynamic rekindling, Blue and his manager Wack 100 are calling cap on the whole thing.

In the videos and pictures that quickly sparked debate online, you can see the two holding hands and walking with their baby on a stroller. There's also individual footage of each celebrity that matches their outfits with this footage.

But Wack called this an artificial intelligence-generated ruse during a livestream caught by Livebitez on IG. In fact, this was during the California rapper's stream.

"'Wack, keep Chrisean away. She would put Blue back in jail.' I don't think that's gon' happen," the manager remarked, reading an online comment. "Y'all seen that AI, right? S**t was crazy. I'm like, damn, they got to AI this n***a with a stroller. S**t going crazy, bro... That s**t is getting more and more realistic as the days go on... 'Was that AI? Rock and Blue?' Yeah, that was definitely AI. 'Cause I just had left him where I left him. And they're talking about they in Catalina. It would've took him an hour and a half to get to Long Beach... Wait on the flight, 15 minutes, ain't no way. If you'd have took the boat, that's even longer... He would've been forced to go on the boat, 'cause he had the baby. Crazy..."

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Wack 100 Reacts To Blueface & Chrisean Rock Videos

Blueface himself said it was AI during a conversation with Wack 100. "Ain't no way he in Catalina," Wack expressed. They also talked with Blueface's other partner Nevaeh about the alleged videos, and Blue claimed they put the same clothes he had on that day in the alleged AI clips.