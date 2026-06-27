Wack 100 & Blueface Claim Footage Of Blue & Chrisean Rock Reuniting Is Fake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Wack 100 Claims Footage Blueface Chrisean Rock Reuniting Fake
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Blueface and Wack 100 attend Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" &amp; "CHEST OUT" premiere at Academy LA on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Folks warned Blueface and Chrisean Rock of returning to their notoriously toxic relationship dynamic, but Wack 100 thinks it's all AI.

Chrisean Rock seems to be done with Blueface yet again, as she recently started the process of removing her tattoo of him. However, new footage caught by The Neighborhood Talk and Livebitez on Instagram seemingly shows the couple on a Catalina Island outing with their son, Chrisean Jr. While many fans groaned at the notoriously toxic dynamic rekindling, Blue and his manager Wack 100 are calling cap on the whole thing.

In the videos and pictures that quickly sparked debate online, you can see the two holding hands and walking with their baby on a stroller. There's also individual footage of each celebrity that matches their outfits with this footage.

But Wack called this an artificial intelligence-generated ruse during a livestream caught by Livebitez on IG. In fact, this was during the California rapper's stream.

"'Wack, keep Chrisean away. She would put Blue back in jail.' I don't think that's gon' happen," the manager remarked, reading an online comment. "Y'all seen that AI, right? S**t was crazy. I'm like, damn, they got to AI this n***a with a stroller. S**t going crazy, bro... That s**t is getting more and more realistic as the days go on... 'Was that AI? Rock and Blue?' Yeah, that was definitely AI. 'Cause I just had left him where I left him. And they're talking about they in Catalina. It would've took him an hour and a half to get to Long Beach... Wait on the flight, 15 minutes, ain't no way. If you'd have took the boat, that's even longer... He would've been forced to go on the boat, 'cause he had the baby. Crazy..."

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Wack 100 Reacts To Blueface & Chrisean Rock Videos

Blueface himself said it was AI during a conversation with Wack 100. "Ain't no way he in Catalina," Wack expressed. They also talked with Blueface's other partner Nevaeh about the alleged videos, and Blue claimed they put the same clothes he had on that day in the alleged AI clips.

We will see if Chrisean Rock addresses this alleged reunion or if she lets it slide. Either way, it's clear these relationship dynamics will not get any easier to clarify.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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