Chrisean Rock Threatens To Snitch On Blueface For Alleged Probation Violation

Chrisean Rock recently accused Blueface of getting his ex Jaidyn Alexis pregnant, and that coparenting drama-related accusation isn't all they're dealing with. Most recently, Rock threatened to expose the father of her child and snitch on him for allegedly violating his probation terms.

These alleged probation terms presumably relate to previous assault convictions, but Chrisean doesn't provide much detail. As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, her claims consist of the California MC violating his probation by visiting her in Baltimore.

Chrisean Rock showed a screenshot of an alleged text message exchange between her and Blue. He allegedly posted a screenshot of his flight details and wrote "Just lmk if I should cancel smh you always get weird after I spend my money on s**t so annoying," to which she allegedly replied with "U just a weirdo."

"He booked a flight to Baltimore... This is him texting me," Chrisean expressed. "He keep trying to play. The reason why I ain't really air this out is because I'm trying to protect you. You on probation. You can get hurt playing around in Baltimore without no permission. Then you keep playing with our kid 'cause I put my foot down last night. Why would you leave the baby with your dad without telling me?"

Blueface & Chrisean Rock's Reunion

Blueface and Chrisean Rock recently reconciled, although it was only for a brief moment. Fans warned her things could get toxic again if she forgives him, and vice versa. The dynamic definitely soured quick, with Rock later accusing her former partner of only wanting to address the perception of him as a deadbeat dad rather than any actual family dynamics.

Will this ever get better or will this back-and-forth continue? Given these recent comments, it seems like they are still in a bit of a loop.