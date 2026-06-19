Chrisean Rock Threatens To Snitch On Blueface For Alleged Probation Violation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chrisean Rock Threatens Snitch Blueface Probation Violation
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Chrisean Rock attends the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
Chrisean Rock claimed Blueface violated his probation terms by visiting her in Baltimore, and their interpersonal drama keeps building.

Chrisean Rock recently accused Blueface of getting his ex Jaidyn Alexis pregnant, and that coparenting drama-related accusation isn't all they're dealing with. Most recently, Rock threatened to expose the father of her child and snitch on him for allegedly violating his probation terms.

These alleged probation terms presumably relate to previous assault convictions, but Chrisean doesn't provide much detail. As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, her claims consist of the California MC violating his probation by visiting her in Baltimore.

Chrisean Rock showed a screenshot of an alleged text message exchange between her and Blue. He allegedly posted a screenshot of his flight details and wrote "Just lmk if I should cancel smh you always get weird after I spend my money on s**t so annoying," to which she allegedly replied with "U just a weirdo."

"He booked a flight to Baltimore... This is him texting me," Chrisean expressed. "He keep trying to play. The reason why I ain't really air this out is because I'm trying to protect you. You on probation. You can get hurt playing around in Baltimore without no permission. Then you keep playing with our kid 'cause I put my foot down last night. Why would you leave the baby with your dad without telling me?"

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Blueface & Chrisean Rock's Reunion

Blueface and Chrisean Rock recently reconciled, although it was only for a brief moment. Fans warned her things could get toxic again if she forgives him, and vice versa. The dynamic definitely soured quick, with Rock later accusing her former partner of only wanting to address the perception of him as a deadbeat dad rather than any actual family dynamics.

Will this ever get better or will this back-and-forth continue? Given these recent comments, it seems like they are still in a bit of a loop.

Meanwhile, Jaidyn Alexis responded to Chrisean Rock's Blueface claims. She denied this outright and blasted Chrisean for spreading this rumor, which led to a lot of social media speculation. Their conflict has been as volatile as their individual situations with Blue, for the most part. Now, Rock hopes to just do away with all of this eventually, even allegedly in a legal sense.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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