Chrisean Rock Receives Strong Warning From Fans After Forgiving Blueface

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Chrisean Rock and Blueface are two people who have certainly had their fair share of controversy over the past few years.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been broken up for quite some time now. Additionally, they haven't exactly been on the best of terms. Blue has been claiming that Chrisean Jr. is not his son, and in a recent interview, he called Rock a "set-up artist."

However, at a recent show, Chrisean and Blueface met backstage, where they were able to resolve their differences. Some of Rock's fans felt as though this was a betrayal of her newfound faith. According to The Shade Room, this led Chrisean to release a statement in which she revealed that she has chosen forgiveness.

“I forgave because I value peace more than carrying anger. No, we are not together I just choose respect over resentment,” Chrisean Rock wrote. Adding, “I’ve learned that not every battle is meant to destroy you. Some are meant to grow you. I prayed, faced things head on and left it in Yahweh’s hands.” [...] “We talked. We apologized, now we are moving forward, not because we want to, but because we need to for our little guy."

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Chrisean Rock Hangs Out With Blueface

Recently, Chrisean Rock and Blueface were spotted on a walk together, which sparked more warnings from her fans. These fans feel as though Blue is going to rob her of her peace. They believe he will hurt her all over again.

"She has to let him go to flourish now her heart all in knots again," one fan wrote on Live Bitez. "When a man talks about you listen when a man talks about your child not being his. You suppose to make him feel them words not grant him access you can forgive and let him go!"

Another person wrote, "So she was doing good and he decides to slither his way right back in and she just welcome him with open arms. Forgiveness does not mean having access, I really just hope they are friends and coparenting, even though he denied their son publicly."

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that Chrisean's fans want what's best for her, and they don't believe Blueface is included in that.

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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