Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been broken up for quite some time now. Additionally, they haven't exactly been on the best of terms. Blue has been claiming that Chrisean Jr. is not his son, and in a recent interview, he called Rock a "set-up artist."

However, at a recent show, Chrisean and Blueface met backstage, where they were able to resolve their differences. Some of Rock's fans felt as though this was a betrayal of her newfound faith. According to The Shade Room, this led Chrisean to release a statement in which she revealed that she has chosen forgiveness.

“I forgave because I value peace more than carrying anger. No, we are not together I just choose respect over resentment,” Chrisean Rock wrote. Adding, “I’ve learned that not every battle is meant to destroy you. Some are meant to grow you. I prayed, faced things head on and left it in Yahweh’s hands.” [...] “We talked. We apologized, now we are moving forward, not because we want to, but because we need to for our little guy."

Chrisean Rock Hangs Out With Blueface

Recently, Chrisean Rock and Blueface were spotted on a walk together, which sparked more warnings from her fans. These fans feel as though Blue is going to rob her of her peace. They believe he will hurt her all over again.

"She has to let him go to flourish now her heart all in knots again," one fan wrote on Live Bitez. "When a man talks about you listen when a man talks about your child not being his. You suppose to make him feel them words not grant him access you can forgive and let him go!"



Another person wrote, "So she was doing good and he decides to slither his way right back in and she just welcome him with open arms. Forgiveness does not mean having access, I really just hope they are friends and coparenting, even though he denied their son publicly."

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that Chrisean's fans want what's best for her, and they don't believe Blueface is included in that.