Jaidyn Alexis Responds To Pregnancy Rumor Started By Chrisean Rock

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface (right) kisses Jaidyn Alexis during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Chrisean Rock recently made the claim that Jaidyn Alexis is pregnant by Blueface, and now, the reality TV star is clapping back.

Chrisean Rock has always been known for being involved in some internet drama, and that extends to Jaidyn Alexis as well. Of course, the common denominator here is Blueface, who always seems to be a bad omen for the women he associates with.

This past week, Chrisean Rock took aim at Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface. On social media, she claimed that Blueface has three women pregnant at once, and that one of those women is none other than Alexis, with whom he already has two children.

Blue's mother, Karlissa Saffold, subsequently got online and made it clear that Jaidyn is not pregnant. However, fans wanted to hear from Alexis herself, as a pregnancy would be her story to tell, and no one else's.

As you will see below, Jaidyn Alexis answered the pregnancy rumors once and for all.

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Jaidyn Alexis Speaks Her Mind

Simply put, no, she is not pregnant. In the comment section on Livebitez, internet users accused Alexis of getting an abortion and covering it up. They say this because of comments she made while beefing with the mother of Blueface's next child, Neveah.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that this latest situation between Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, and Chrisean Rock has continued to snowball. When Blue got out of jail, he attempted to distance himself from Chrisean. Presumably because things like this might happen. While he succeeded at first, the drama has reared its ugly head again.

Interestingly, Blueface has not commented on Chrisean's pregnancy allegations against Alexis. Instead, he has stood back and watched from afar.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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