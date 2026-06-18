Jaidyn Alexis Responds To Pregnancy Rumor Started By Chrisean Rock

Chrisean Rock has always been known for being involved in some internet drama, and that extends to Jaidyn Alexis as well. Of course, the common denominator here is Blueface, who always seems to be a bad omen for the women he associates with.

This past week, Chrisean Rock took aim at Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface. On social media, she claimed that Blueface has three women pregnant at once, and that one of those women is none other than Alexis, with whom he already has two children.

Blue's mother, Karlissa Saffold, subsequently got online and made it clear that Jaidyn is not pregnant. However, fans wanted to hear from Alexis herself, as a pregnancy would be her story to tell, and no one else's.

As you will see below, Jaidyn Alexis answered the pregnancy rumors once and for all.

Jaidyn Alexis Speaks Her Mind

Simply put, no, she is not pregnant. In the comment section on Livebitez, internet users accused Alexis of getting an abortion and covering it up. They say this because of comments she made while beefing with the mother of Blueface's next child, Neveah.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that this latest situation between Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, and Chrisean Rock has continued to snowball. When Blue got out of jail, he attempted to distance himself from Chrisean. Presumably because things like this might happen. While he succeeded at first, the drama has reared its ugly head again.