Top5 Warns YG After His "Red Alert" About Drake & Drakeo The Ruler

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Top5 Warns YG Red Alert Drake Drakeo The Ruler
Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper YG at the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Considering Top5's recent beef with Drake, this call-out against YG over Drakeo The Ruler's murder investigation is surprising.

YG has denied allegations about him being involved in Drakeo The Ruler's murder. But the artist has his own claims to make about the murder investigation. He recently seemed to cosign a bizarre theory that Drake is funding efforts to implicate YG, posting a "red alert" on his Instagram. Now, this has gotten the attention of Top5, which is very interesting considering his recent beef with his Toronto colleague.

As caught by No Jumper on IG, the Toronto rapper reportedly posted an Instagram Story featuring an old interview he did with Adam22. In it, he claimed he and his colleagues once pointed a gun to the Compton rapper's head outside of Metro Boomin's birthday party.

"@yg you don't want me to come back to La.... [two crying-laughing emojis]. Don't get me started #LLDrakeoooo," Top wrote. In a subsequent IG Story post, he included a picture of the GENTLEMEN'S CLUB artist. "This guy is not a killer [ten crying-laughing emojis]," the caption read.

To be clear, none of these claims have been confirmed at press time. But folks are reacting wildly to these developments online, and it's a situation that will not get any easier. After all, it's one thing for rap beef to be the focus. But with a long-running murder investigation in the background, things could turn much more serious very quickly.

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YG & Drake Beef

For those unaware, Drake and YG seem to have beef over either the Kendrick Lamar battle or the former's previous collaboration with Drakeo. It was pretty unclear beforehand in an explicit sense, but this "red alert" seemed to draw a line in the sand. The 6ix God hasn't publicly responded to any of this at press time.

As for Top5's beef with Drake, the former allies found themselves at odds when the latter shouted out Pressa's new music. Top has beef with Pressa, and saw this as a betrayal.

Does this shot at YG indicate the beef doesn't matter? Or is the enemy of Top5's enemy his friend this time around?

We will see if the Compton MC responds to any of this as well. With or without a response, controversy will likely continue.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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