Top5 Warns YG After His "Red Alert" About Drake & Drakeo The Ruler

YG has denied allegations about him being involved in Drakeo The Ruler's murder. But the artist has his own claims to make about the murder investigation. He recently seemed to cosign a bizarre theory that Drake is funding efforts to implicate YG, posting a "red alert" on his Instagram. Now, this has gotten the attention of Top5, which is very interesting considering his recent beef with his Toronto colleague.

As caught by No Jumper on IG, the Toronto rapper reportedly posted an Instagram Story featuring an old interview he did with Adam22. In it, he claimed he and his colleagues once pointed a gun to the Compton rapper's head outside of Metro Boomin's birthday party.

"@yg you don't want me to come back to La.... [two crying-laughing emojis]. Don't get me started #LLDrakeoooo," Top wrote. In a subsequent IG Story post, he included a picture of the GENTLEMEN'S CLUB artist. "This guy is not a killer [ten crying-laughing emojis]," the caption read.

To be clear, none of these claims have been confirmed at press time. But folks are reacting wildly to these developments online, and it's a situation that will not get any easier. After all, it's one thing for rap beef to be the focus. But with a long-running murder investigation in the background, things could turn much more serious very quickly.

YG & Drake Beef

For those unaware, Drake and YG seem to have beef over either the Kendrick Lamar battle or the former's previous collaboration with Drakeo. It was pretty unclear beforehand in an explicit sense, but this "red alert" seemed to draw a line in the sand. The 6ix God hasn't publicly responded to any of this at press time.

As for Top5's beef with Drake, the former allies found themselves at odds when the latter shouted out Pressa's new music. Top has beef with Pressa, and saw this as a betrayal.

Does this shot at YG indicate the beef doesn't matter? Or is the enemy of Top5's enemy his friend this time around?