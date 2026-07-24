YG Refuses To Answer Questions About Drake During Press Conference

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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YG Refuses Answer Questions About Drake Press Conference
Jan 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; YG performs during a Nipsey Hussle tribute at the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
YG brought Drake up in reference to the Kendrick Lamar battle, but didn't want to say anything else about the 6ix God.

YG had a lot to talk about during his media "Press Konference" with Complex today (Friday, July 24). There's his new album THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB, his Verzuz battle with West Coast compatriot The Game, and a lot of speculation about his beef with Drakeo The Ruler. But one of the most curious parts of this event was when the Compton rapper gave his take about the most legendary rap beef, proclaiming it as Drake versus Kendrick Lamar.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, a journalist followed up by asking him for a reaction to Drizzy name-dropping him on ICEMAN's "2 Hard 4 The Radio." "Mustard heard about us, got to catch up to the slaps / You ain't had one since me and YG rapped," he rapped on the cut, dissing the "Not Like Us" producer and evoking the 2014 hit "Who Do You Love?"

YG didn't say much, but the journalist asked when was the last time he talked to the Toronto superstar. "Damn, bro, you got all the Drake questions," he replied. "You can save that s**t for the Drake press conference. Y'all motherf***ers trying to go viral and s**t with y'all questions, huh? I'm finna walk out this motherf***er soon."

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Do YG & Drake Have Beef?

For those unaware, YG and Drake have never had explicit beef, as they have collaborated in the past and the former pulled up to the latter's concert a few years ago. But of course, all the West Coast tension stemming from the K.Dot feud seems to have drawn a line in the sand.

Also, YG is still close with Mustard, who produced "Not Like Us." So while there isn't anything directly between these two artists, there's no denying the atmosphere is tense.

Whether or not they will eventually reunite or fully go against each other is a mystery. But this "Press Konference" shows the L.A. MC is not interested in the narratives, even if the refusal is an answer in and of itself.

Elsewhere during this event, YG spoke on the Drakeo The Ruler beef and some other topics. With a lot of momentum behind him right now, we can only expect more statements and reflections to come.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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