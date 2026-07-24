YG Refuses To Answer Questions About Drake During Press Conference

YG had a lot to talk about during his media "Press Konference" with Complex today (Friday, July 24). There's his new album THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB, his Verzuz battle with West Coast compatriot The Game, and a lot of speculation about his beef with Drakeo The Ruler. But one of the most curious parts of this event was when the Compton rapper gave his take about the most legendary rap beef, proclaiming it as Drake versus Kendrick Lamar.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, a journalist followed up by asking him for a reaction to Drizzy name-dropping him on ICEMAN's "2 Hard 4 The Radio." "Mustard heard about us, got to catch up to the slaps / You ain't had one since me and YG rapped," he rapped on the cut, dissing the "Not Like Us" producer and evoking the 2014 hit "Who Do You Love?"

YG didn't say much, but the journalist asked when was the last time he talked to the Toronto superstar. "Damn, bro, you got all the Drake questions," he replied. "You can save that s**t for the Drake press conference. Y'all motherf***ers trying to go viral and s**t with y'all questions, huh? I'm finna walk out this motherf***er soon."

Do YG & Drake Have Beef?

For those unaware, YG and Drake have never had explicit beef, as they have collaborated in the past and the former pulled up to the latter's concert a few years ago. But of course, all the West Coast tension stemming from the K.Dot feud seems to have drawn a line in the sand.

Also, YG is still close with Mustard, who produced "Not Like Us." So while there isn't anything directly between these two artists, there's no denying the atmosphere is tense.

Whether or not they will eventually reunite or fully go against each other is a mystery. But this "Press Konference" shows the L.A. MC is not interested in the narratives, even if the refusal is an answer in and of itself.