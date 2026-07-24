YG References Detainment Over Drakeo The Ruler Murder During Verzuz

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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YG Detainment Drakeo The Ruler Murder Verzuz
Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper YG attends the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
YG had a successful and fun Verzuz against The Game last night, but it almost got derailed by a long-running case.

YG has consistently denied having anything to do with the murder of Drakeo The Ruler, but it still didn't stop authorities from detaining him yesterday (Thursday, July 23) over a search warrant in connection to that murder investigation. He didn't have to deal with that very long, though, as he still pulled up to his Verzuz battle against fellow Compton MC The Game last night and even joked about the detainment.

"Aye, I almost didn't make it to this motherf***er today," YG remarked, as caught by BlockTopickz on Twitter. "But I'm in this motherf***er... Chin up, chest out, what's happening?" Game also talked about reacting to the TMZ article, worrying they might have had to call off their Verzuz.

The battle went on as promised, and it seemed like a really fun time. The "FDT" rapper ended up beating the "Hate It Or Love It" lyricist in the large majority of their matchups... At least, according to voters on Complex. There's still some social media debate about these catalogs, and a lot of viral discussion about how wild and rambunctious the actual event was.

The Game wasn't the only one worried about YG's status. Many fans thought this might have derailed the event, but it didn't turn out to be the case.

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YG & Drakeo The Ruler Beef

For those unaware, YG addressed Drakeo The Ruler's death in a song off the former's new album, THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB. They were beefing before Drakeo's tragic passing, and rumors claiming YG was responsible have followed him around for years and years. He continues to deny these claims, and the detainment did not result in anything significant at press time.

As the Drakeo case continues, we will see if any other updates get closer to a culprit. It was a shocking addition to an already busy West Coast story, as two titans clashed with hit after hit.

But YG and The Game are still collaborators, a friendship they celebrated on their new Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-produced track "Red People." They dropped it to celebrate this Verzuz, which seemed more like a show of camaraderie than a battle in many instances of the stream.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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