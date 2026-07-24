YG References Detainment Over Drakeo The Ruler Murder During Verzuz

YG has consistently denied having anything to do with the murder of Drakeo The Ruler, but it still didn't stop authorities from detaining him yesterday (Thursday, July 23) over a search warrant in connection to that murder investigation. He didn't have to deal with that very long, though, as he still pulled up to his Verzuz battle against fellow Compton MC The Game last night and even joked about the detainment.

"Aye, I almost didn't make it to this motherf***er today," YG remarked, as caught by BlockTopickz on Twitter. "But I'm in this motherf***er... Chin up, chest out, what's happening?" Game also talked about reacting to the TMZ article, worrying they might have had to call off their Verzuz.

The battle went on as promised, and it seemed like a really fun time. The "FDT" rapper ended up beating the "Hate It Or Love It" lyricist in the large majority of their matchups... At least, according to voters on Complex. There's still some social media debate about these catalogs, and a lot of viral discussion about how wild and rambunctious the actual event was.

The Game wasn't the only one worried about YG's status. Many fans thought this might have derailed the event, but it didn't turn out to be the case.

YG & Drakeo The Ruler Beef

For those unaware, YG addressed Drakeo The Ruler's death in a song off the former's new album, THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB. They were beefing before Drakeo's tragic passing, and rumors claiming YG was responsible have followed him around for years and years. He continues to deny these claims, and the detainment did not result in anything significant at press time.

As the Drakeo case continues, we will see if any other updates get closer to a culprit. It was a shocking addition to an already busy West Coast story, as two titans clashed with hit after hit.