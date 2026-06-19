YG Seemingly Addresses Drakeo The Ruler's Murder On New Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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YG Addresses Drakeo The Ruler Murder New Album
Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper YG at the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
YG and Drakeo The Ruler were beefing before the latter's death, and the former's new album "THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB" seems to address that.

YG has long denied rumors that he and his colleagues are responsible for the murder of Drakeo The Ruler. The two artists were beefing for a while before the Once Upon A Time In LA festival in 2021, where they both had performances on the schedule. A backstage incident led to a group stabbing Drakeo.

Now, YG is seemingly reflecting on these allegations via his new album THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB, specifically on the song "WE KNOW THE TRUTH." It includes lines like "They say I murdered this, they say I murdered that / Well, if that was true, you'd be a f***ing rat / And I'd be in the cell sleeping on a rack / But too bad that ain't a f***ing fact" and "I came to get the dough, was finna hit the stage / Then I heard how y'all heard, somebody got hit with a blade / I heard n***as saying, 'YG paid' / Stop lying, n***a, come run YG fade."

Elsewhere, the track includes possible references to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef and his past life, overall denying any involvement in The Ruler's passing. It divided a lot of fans, but the conversation continues to evolve online.

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YG's "WE KNOW THE TRUTH"

Some fans never believed this to begin with, calling back to YG's earlier denials of being responsible for Drakeo The Ruler's death. Others continue to criticize him and doubt his sincerity and perspective, calling "WE KNOW THE TRUTH" corny and dismissive.

Allegations around YG and Drakeo The Ruler resurfaced as a result of this new THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB record, with fans looking back and scrutinizing every detail. But as the West Coast rapper says on the song, nothing developed legally concerning them.

However, in regards to the case surrounding Drakeo The Ruler's death, there are other recent complications and updates. For example, Snoop Dogg wants the plaintiffs in Drakeo's wrongful death lawsuit to drop his company from the suit.

Snoop's entertainment company was one of the entities that promoted the Once Upon A Time In LA festival. With many more questions waiting for an answer concerning The Ruler's tragic death, these new apparent reflections from YG should be more fuel for debate and discussion.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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