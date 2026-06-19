YG Seemingly Addresses Drakeo The Ruler's Murder On New Album

YG has long denied rumors that he and his colleagues are responsible for the murder of Drakeo The Ruler. The two artists were beefing for a while before the Once Upon A Time In LA festival in 2021, where they both had performances on the schedule. A backstage incident led to a group stabbing Drakeo.

Now, YG is seemingly reflecting on these allegations via his new album THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB, specifically on the song "WE KNOW THE TRUTH." It includes lines like "They say I murdered this, they say I murdered that / Well, if that was true, you'd be a f***ing rat / And I'd be in the cell sleeping on a rack / But too bad that ain't a f***ing fact" and "I came to get the dough, was finna hit the stage / Then I heard how y'all heard, somebody got hit with a blade / I heard n***as saying, 'YG paid' / Stop lying, n***a, come run YG fade."

Elsewhere, the track includes possible references to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef and his past life, overall denying any involvement in The Ruler's passing. It divided a lot of fans, but the conversation continues to evolve online.

YG's "WE KNOW THE TRUTH"

Some fans never believed this to begin with, calling back to YG's earlier denials of being responsible for Drakeo The Ruler's death. Others continue to criticize him and doubt his sincerity and perspective, calling "WE KNOW THE TRUTH" corny and dismissive.

Allegations around YG and Drakeo The Ruler resurfaced as a result of this new THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB record, with fans looking back and scrutinizing every detail. But as the West Coast rapper says on the song, nothing developed legally concerning them.

However, in regards to the case surrounding Drakeo The Ruler's death, there are other recent complications and updates. For example, Snoop Dogg wants the plaintiffs in Drakeo's wrongful death lawsuit to drop his company from the suit.