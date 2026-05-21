Sadly, Drakeo was murdered in 2021 backstage at a festival promoted by Snoop Dogg's entertainment company.

The lawsuit was originally filed by Drakeo’s brother , who accused multiple companies connected to the concert of failing to provide adequate safety prior to the attack. In the latest filing, attorneys representing Snoop’s LLC reportedly maintain that nobody affiliated with the company witnessed the fatal incident, participated in security operations, or had any connection to the individuals responsible for Drakeo’s death. The legal maneuver follows a recent development in the broader case in which LAFC, another defendant tied to the stadium property, successfully secured summary judgment earlier this month.

Documents show that Snoop argues in newly filed court filings that neither he nor his business entities had operational control over the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival. According to the filing, Snoop’s involvement with the event was limited to performing, while responsibilities for venue management, security coordination, event planning, and property control were allegedly handled by other parties connected to the festival. The motion reportedly asks the court to issue summary judgment in favor of Snoop’s company before the case proceeds further.

Plaintiffs allege organizers failed to provide adequate security despite what the suit describes as known tensions and safety concerns surrounding the event. Snoop, whose company was involved in promoting the festival, has not been accused of personally participating in the altercation that led to Drakeo’s death . However, it's reported that the Long Beach icon says his company shouldn't be held responsible for the tragedy, either.

Several concert promoters and venue-related entities, including Snoop Dogg 's entertainment company, have been named in an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit connected to the 2021 killing of Drakeo the Ruler. The lawsuit was filed by the Los Angeles rapper's family following the fatal backstage stabbing at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival held at Banc of California Stadium. According to TMZ , Snoop Dogg is now asking the court to remove his company from the suit.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.