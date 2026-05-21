Several concert promoters and venue-related entities, including Snoop Dogg's entertainment company, have been named in an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit connected to the 2021 killing of Drakeo the Ruler. The lawsuit was filed by the Los Angeles rapper's family following the fatal backstage stabbing at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival held at Banc of California Stadium. According to TMZ, Snoop Dogg is now asking the court to remove his company from the suit.
Plaintiffs allege organizers failed to provide adequate security despite what the suit describes as known tensions and safety concerns surrounding the event. Snoop, whose company was involved in promoting the festival, has not been accused of personally participating in the altercation that led to Drakeo’s death. However, it's reported that the Long Beach icon says his company shouldn't be held responsible for the tragedy, either.
Snoop Delivers New Court Filings
Documents show that Snoop argues in newly filed court filings that neither he nor his business entities had operational control over the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival. According to the filing, Snoop’s involvement with the event was limited to performing, while responsibilities for venue management, security coordination, event planning, and property control were allegedly handled by other parties connected to the festival. The motion reportedly asks the court to issue summary judgment in favor of Snoop’s company before the case proceeds further.
The lawsuit was originally filed by Drakeo’s brother, who accused multiple companies connected to the concert of failing to provide adequate safety prior to the attack. In the latest filing, attorneys representing Snoop’s LLC reportedly maintain that nobody affiliated with the company witnessed the fatal incident, participated in security operations, or had any connection to the individuals responsible for Drakeo’s death. The legal maneuver follows a recent development in the broader case in which LAFC, another defendant tied to the stadium property, successfully secured summary judgment earlier this month.