YG Responds To Drakeo The Ruler Murder Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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YG Responds Drakeo The Ruler Allegations Press Conference
Dec 29, 2019; Los Angeles, California, USA; American recording artist rapper YG (Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson) , right, and actor Danny Trejo attendsthe final Los Angeles Rams home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before moving to SoFi Stadium for the 2020 season. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
A reporter asked YG about his song "WE KNOW THE TRUTH," which seems to deny involvement in Drakeo The Ruler's murder.

YG recently joined Complex for a press conference to talk about his Verzuz battle with fellow Los Angeles rapper The Game and a whole lot more. At one point, a reporter asked him about his song "WE KNOW THE TRUTH" off his new album THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB, in which he seemingly denied long-standing rumors of his involvement in the murder of Drakeo The Ruler.

The question appears at around the 1:17-minute mark of the YouTube video below. The Compton MC did not specifically name Drakeo, but spoke on dealing with these allegations almost five years after The Ruler's tragic passing and why he wanted to address them now.

"Just too much talk on the Internet," he responded. "Too many motherf***ers hitting me, 'Is you alright?' Kids, 'Dad, are you going to jail?' All that type of s**t. I'm just being silent and living by the law and rules, s**t from the streets. I'ma speak on this, but I'ma still stand on the law and the rules of this s**t. I think it's time for me to speak my piece."

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YG Detained

For those unaware, YG was recently detained while the California Highway Patrol and a SWAT team executed a search warrant on a property linked to him. The warrant connected to Drakeo The Ruler's stabbing death in 2021. The CHP confirmed the rapper was not arrested and was let go after the brief detainment, and it's unclear if authorities found anything, why they executed this warrant, or what they hoped to find.

In the past, he continually denied having anything to do with Drakeo's murder. The two artists had beef at the time, and both were at a festival to perform. That's where The Ruler met his tragic demise, and rumors have followed YG around ever since.

We will see how the actual murder investigation develops and if he finds himself in the middle of it once again. For now, though, no further updates have emerged concerning the case.

Elsewhere, YG spoke about the discourse surrounding his song "TIFFANY," as well as a variety of Los Angeles-related topics. He also refused to answer questions about Drake, which many fans found curious.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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