YG Responds To Drakeo The Ruler Murder Allegations

YG recently joined Complex for a press conference to talk about his Verzuz battle with fellow Los Angeles rapper The Game and a whole lot more. At one point, a reporter asked him about his song "WE KNOW THE TRUTH" off his new album THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB, in which he seemingly denied long-standing rumors of his involvement in the murder of Drakeo The Ruler.

The question appears at around the 1:17-minute mark of the YouTube video below. The Compton MC did not specifically name Drakeo, but spoke on dealing with these allegations almost five years after The Ruler's tragic passing and why he wanted to address them now.

"Just too much talk on the Internet," he responded. "Too many motherf***ers hitting me, 'Is you alright?' Kids, 'Dad, are you going to jail?' All that type of s**t. I'm just being silent and living by the law and rules, s**t from the streets. I'ma speak on this, but I'ma still stand on the law and the rules of this s**t. I think it's time for me to speak my piece."

YG Detained

For those unaware, YG was recently detained while the California Highway Patrol and a SWAT team executed a search warrant on a property linked to him. The warrant connected to Drakeo The Ruler's stabbing death in 2021. The CHP confirmed the rapper was not arrested and was let go after the brief detainment, and it's unclear if authorities found anything, why they executed this warrant, or what they hoped to find.

In the past, he continually denied having anything to do with Drakeo's murder. The two artists had beef at the time, and both were at a festival to perform. That's where The Ruler met his tragic demise, and rumors have followed YG around ever since.

We will see how the actual murder investigation develops and if he finds himself in the middle of it once again. For now, though, no further updates have emerged concerning the case.