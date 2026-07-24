The Game Shouts Out Drake During L.A.-Forward “Verzuz” Against YG

As much as people want to claim that Drake is not welcome in Los Angeles, that might not necessarily be the case. Throughout the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, there was a regional edge that turned “Not Like Us” into the biggest record of 2024. However, that wasn’t necessarily because Kendrick was throwing flags or repping sets but drawing a line in the sand between the musical identity of Los Angeles and California at large and the cultural shapeshifting that has shaped Drake’s catalog.

However, one person who wasn’t necessarily choosing his home turf is The Game. Despite his tight-knit relationship with Kendrick Lamar, the love he has for Drake isn’t tied to his loyalty to the West. During his Verzuz battle against YG, The Game made it known when he performed “100.”

“Shout out to the boy,” he said. “I don’t give a fuck how a n***a feel about it.”

Of course, Drake first gave The Game a shout out during their beef on “Family Matters,” alongside YG and Chris Brown. “You know who really bangs a set? My n***a Chuck T,” he raps on the song. So far, we haven’t seen Drake acknowledge the shout-out.

What’s interesting is that “100” wasn’t the only song where Drake’s vocals were heard. Despite showing out at the Pop-Out, YG performed the song “Who Do You Love?”

The Game Vs. YG