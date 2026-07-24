The Game Shouts Out Drake During L.A.-Forward “Verzuz” Against YG

BY Aron A.
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Summertime In The LBC
LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper The Game performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
The Game has love for The Boy.

As much as people want to claim that Drake is not welcome in Los Angeles, that might not necessarily be the case. Throughout the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, there was a regional edge that turned “Not Like Us” into the biggest record of 2024. However, that wasn’t necessarily because Kendrick was throwing flags or repping sets but drawing a line in the sand between the musical identity of Los Angeles and California at large and the cultural shapeshifting that has shaped Drake’s catalog.

However, one person who wasn’t necessarily choosing his home turf is The Game. Despite his tight-knit relationship with Kendrick Lamar, the love he has for Drake isn’t tied to his loyalty to the West. During his Verzuz battle against YG, The Game made it known when he performed “100.”

“Shout out to the boy,” he said. “I don’t give a fuck how a n***a feel about it.”

Of course, Drake first gave The Game a shout out during their beef on “Family Matters,” alongside YG and Chris Brown. “You know who really bangs a set? My n***a Chuck T,” he raps on the song. So far, we haven’t seen Drake acknowledge the shout-out.

What’s interesting is that “100” wasn’t the only song where Drake’s vocals were heard. Despite showing out at the Pop-Out, YG performed the song “Who Do You Love?”

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The Game Vs. YG

The night proved to be a celebration of Los Angeles culture. The two rappers came through with their hit records, with YG coming out on top in their Verzuz, which probably took a lot of people by surprise considering that The Game has a storied career that dates back to the early 2000s. Nonetheless, it was a moment that celebrated the legacy of two artists who have defined the Los Angeles sound this century. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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