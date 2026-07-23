YG Detained As Authorities Execute Drakeo The Ruler-Related Search Warrant

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper YG at the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
YG was detained just hours before his Verzuz appearance this evening, as cops executed a search warrant on one of his properties.

YG had a run-in with the California Highway Patrol and a SWAT team in Burbank, California this morning. According to TMZ, the artist was detained, but eventually let go as a search warrant was executed on a property linked to him.

As the report indicates, the warrant was related to the 2021 stabbing death of West Coast rapper Drakeo The Ruler. YG has been linked to the incident in the past, although he has denied all involvement. At this time, it is unclear what authorities were hoping to find while executing the warrant. It is also unclear if they did, in fact, find anything.

CHP went on to make a statement to TMZ, confirming that this was not an arrest. Instead, YG was simply detained while the search was taking place. He was ultimately let go.

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Cops Search Property Owned By YG
Watch full video on TMZ

Tonight is a big night for YG. He is going to be taking part in the latest Verzuz battle. This time around, he is going up against The Game in what should be a massive West Coast showdown. There have been some big-time debates about who will win tonight, although for now, it feels like one big toss-up.

On one hand, you have The Game's artistry, which puts him above YG, especially when you look at a complete body of work. However, as we all know, Verzuz is about the records. The records that elicit big reactions from the crowd. There is a very realistic scenario in which YG wins purely off of his club bangers.

As for this recent run-in with the law, it is still a developing story that we will keep you updated on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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