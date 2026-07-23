YG Detained As Authorities Execute Drakeo The Ruler-Related Search Warrant

YG had a run-in with the California Highway Patrol and a SWAT team in Burbank, California this morning. According to TMZ, the artist was detained, but eventually let go as a search warrant was executed on a property linked to him.

As the report indicates, the warrant was related to the 2021 stabbing death of West Coast rapper Drakeo The Ruler. YG has been linked to the incident in the past, although he has denied all involvement. At this time, it is unclear what authorities were hoping to find while executing the warrant. It is also unclear if they did, in fact, find anything.

CHP went on to make a statement to TMZ, confirming that this was not an arrest. Instead, YG was simply detained while the search was taking place. He was ultimately let go.

Cops Search Property Owned By YG

Watch full video on TMZ

Tonight is a big night for YG. He is going to be taking part in the latest Verzuz battle. This time around, he is going up against The Game in what should be a massive West Coast showdown. There have been some big-time debates about who will win tonight, although for now, it feels like one big toss-up.

On one hand, you have The Game's artistry, which puts him above YG, especially when you look at a complete body of work. However, as we all know, Verzuz is about the records. The records that elicit big reactions from the crowd. There is a very realistic scenario in which YG wins purely off of his club bangers.