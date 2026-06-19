The Gentlemen's Club - Album by YG

YG is officially back in album mode with The Gentlemen's Club. This is his seventh studio album and first major label release in nearly five years. The Compton rapper leans into a more mature perspective throughout the project, tackling relationships, personal growth, insecurity, and masculinity while still delivering the West Coast energy that made him a staple of rap over the past decade.
The rollout included the singles "GANG BIZNESS" featuring PayGotti and the newly released "INSECURE" with JID and Ab-Soul. The album also boasts appearances from Pusha T, Tyler, The Creator, Buddy, Shoreline Mafia, and more. Released through 4Hunnid and 10K Projects, The Gentlemen's Club marks a new chapter for YG as he balances vulnerability with his trademark street perspective.
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Album: The Gentlemen's Club
Tracklist For 'The Gentlemen's Club'
- INTRO (The Gentlemen's Club)
- OMG (feat. Pusha T)
- KUDOS
- HITMAN
- SIMON SAYS (feat. Isaiah Falls, Odeal & Sasha Keable)
- ON THE LOW (feat. Tyler, The Creator)
- WE KNOW THE TRUTH
- HOLLYWOOD (feat. Shoreline Mafia)
- GANG BIZNESS (feat. PayGotti)
- READY TO DIE (HITMAN RESPONSE)
- WRITING MY WRONGS (feat. Ogi)
- DINNER DATES & HEART BREAKS
- TIFFANY
- INSECURE (feat. JID & Ab-Soul)
- MID LIFE CRISIS (feat. Buddy)