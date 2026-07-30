Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God's Eye-Popping Podcast Earnings Revealed

Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God are rivals in the hip-hop media space. They have had their issues with one another, although you can tell that there is a mutual respect there.

That said, the two are currently being pitted against one another thanks to the recent Forbes list that came out today. Overall, this is a list that tracks the highest paid podcasters. Both Budden and Charlamagne found themselves in the Top 15.

As you can see below, Budden came through at Number 15, with $20 million earned over the last year. Meanwhile, Charlamagne was the first name in the top 10, with $27 million. Alex Cooper and the Kelce Brothers came in ahead of Charlamagne.

Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Shine

Joe Budden's earnings came exclusively from The Joe Budden Podcast. His Patreon has some extremely loyal subscribers who pay top dollar for premium content. The Patreon has allowed Budden to operate as an independent creative. Consequently, he can say and do what he wants without consequence from some corporate entity. Unfortunately for Budden, these earnings are going to put him under the microscope of his co-hosts on the next podcast.

As for Charlamagne Tha God, he has built his fortune through The Breakfast Club and Brilliant Idiots. With a Netflix deal in his clutches, Charlamagne has become one of the most powerful men in media.

These earnings showcase how there is lots of money in the media game, as long as you are smart with how you build your empire. Budden and Charlamagne have put in the time, and they are being rewarded handsomely as a result.