Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God's Eye-Popping Podcast Earnings Revealed

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
joe-budden-charlamagne
Charlamagne Tha God: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect | Joe Budden: Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images
Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God are at the top of their respective professions right now, and they are running the money up.

Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God are rivals in the hip-hop media space. They have had their issues with one another, although you can tell that there is a mutual respect there.

That said, the two are currently being pitted against one another thanks to the recent Forbes list that came out today. Overall, this is a list that tracks the highest paid podcasters. Both Budden and Charlamagne found themselves in the Top 15.

As you can see below, Budden came through at Number 15, with $20 million earned over the last year. Meanwhile, Charlamagne was the first name in the top 10, with $27 million. Alex Cooper and the Kelce Brothers came in ahead of Charlamagne.

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Shine

Joe Budden's earnings came exclusively from The Joe Budden Podcast. His Patreon has some extremely loyal subscribers who pay top dollar for premium content. The Patreon has allowed Budden to operate as an independent creative. Consequently, he can say and do what he wants without consequence from some corporate entity. Unfortunately for Budden, these earnings are going to put him under the microscope of his co-hosts on the next podcast.

As for Charlamagne Tha God, he has built his fortune through The Breakfast Club and Brilliant Idiots. With a Netflix deal in his clutches, Charlamagne has become one of the most powerful men in media.

These earnings showcase how there is lots of money in the media game, as long as you are smart with how you build your empire. Budden and Charlamagne have put in the time, and they are being rewarded handsomely as a result.

Next year, it will be interesting to see if they continue this momentum.

Read More: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening Music Joe Budden Podcast Earnings Leave The Internet Stunned
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening TV Joe Budden Sparks Intense Debate After Charging Social Media Clippers $500 Per Month
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary Music Joe Budden Appears To Accidentally Leak His Patreon Earnings
Joe Budden Calls DJ Akademiks Charlamagne Tha God Drama Music Joe Budden Calls DJ Akademiks To Explain Charlamagne Tha God Drama
Comments 0