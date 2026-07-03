Joe Budden Calls DJ Akademiks To Explain Charlamagne Tha God Drama

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Calls DJ Akademiks Charlamagne Tha God Drama
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks has been going hard at Charlamagne Tha God for alleged Roc Nation ties, which Joe Budden has questions about.

It's been a long time since DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden were cohosts on Everyday Struggle, but they still keep in touch. On his self-titled podcast, Budden called the streamer and commentator to ask about Ak's beef with Charlamange Tha God, which is quickly evolving into widespread media battling.

For those unaware, Akademiks is accusing Charlamagne of being bought out by Roc Nation and not disclosing it properly regarding casino pushes in Times Square, as well as bringing up past allegations of misconduct against The Breakfast Club's host. On the other hand, Tha God continues to reference Ak's stream-botting allegations and other alleged financial compromises, and neither party is letting up.

Joe Budden previously questioned DJ Akademiks and Charlamagne Tha God's flare-up. Most recently, in a clip caught by Micah Jung Un on Twitter, he called his former cohost to talk a bit about the drama. The conversation allegedly lasted over ten minutes, but the whole clip isn't available online.

"Whatever y'all got going on..." Budden said, which Akademiks responded to by asking the same question. "I don't want to be in no beef," Joe said, with Emanny adding that Ak just wants to assert himself as the top hip-hop media voice.

But DJ Akademiks said there's nothing really going on between him and Charlamagne Tha God, suggesting he's just reporting on what he hears. He also affirmed Budden's past assessment of the situation that fans criticized, but still denied Joe's assumption that something deeper was going on.

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Joe Budden Talks To DJ Akademiks

We will see if the rapper and podcaster has anything else to say about this conflict. In the meantime, we can expect DJ Akademiks and Charlamagne Tha God to keep going at each other.

Most recently, Wack 100 placed himself on Ak's side against Charlamagne, claiming he has damning evidence on Tha God. Elsewhere, the radio host trolled Akademiks by posting up at the Roc Nation pop-up for Reasonable Doubt's 30th anniversary that Jay-Z also attended.

Even if they have a sit-down conversation like they've discussed, they probably won't change the other's mind. So this seems like a hip-hop media showdown that will last longer than the usual expiration dates.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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