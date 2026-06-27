Charlamagne Tha God Mocks DJ Akademiks At Jay-Z & Roc Nation Pop-Up

Jay-Z recently teamed up with Roc Nation, Apple Music, and others to launch 30th anniversary pop-ups in NYC for Reasonable Doubt. It's part of a massive 2026 for Hov, albeit a controversial one. Detractors like DJ Akademiks are accusing other media figures like Charlamange Tha God of being bought out by Jay and the Roc, and The Breakfast Club's host is happy to lean into the speculation to troll Ak.

In a video he shared to Instagram, you can see him checking out some of the merch available at the pop-up. "Let's see if my employee discount works... My Roc Nation employee discount," Charlamagne joked to the camera. "My Employee Discount Worked!!!! Let’s Discuss……#JayZ30," he captioned the video. Fellow journalists like Rob Markman, Brian "B.Dot" Miller, and Loren LoRosa had some funny comments in response.

DJ Akademiks' beef with Charlamagne Tha God has some other factors to it as well. But right now, these conversations around the Roc and positive media coverage are at the forefront. While Tha God didn't mention Akademiks by name, he represents the wave of criticism against him as its foremost proponent.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

DJ Akademiks & Charlamagne Tha God Beef

Charlamagne Tha God responded to DJ Akademiks in a more direct way, though. joebuddenclips/fanpage caught a segment of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz in which he addressed Ak's claims. Charlamange called Akademiks a hypocrite (pointing to his OVO chain) and defended Jay-Z's celebrations and his status in the game, which makes conversations of buying opinions out less believable. He also said they had a long conversation recently, so he doesn't understand where this is coming from.

In addition to all that, an important saga to note is Charlamagne Tha God and the DJ Akademiks TV page on social media. They shared a lot of allegations about Charlamagne concerning sexual assault and other bad looks on the Internet. Akademiks defended their decision to share these discussions about the radio host.