Charlamagne Tha God Mocks DJ Akademiks At Jay-Z & Roc Nation Pop-Up

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Charlamagne Tha God Mocks DJ Akademiks Jay Z Roc Nation Pop Up
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks has accused Charlamagne Tha God of being bought out by Roc Nation and Jay-Z, which Charlamange responded to.

Jay-Z recently teamed up with Roc Nation, Apple Music, and others to launch 30th anniversary pop-ups in NYC for Reasonable Doubt. It's part of a massive 2026 for Hov, albeit a controversial one. Detractors like DJ Akademiks are accusing other media figures like Charlamange Tha God of being bought out by Jay and the Roc, and The Breakfast Club's host is happy to lean into the speculation to troll Ak.

In a video he shared to Instagram, you can see him checking out some of the merch available at the pop-up. "Let's see if my employee discount works... My Roc Nation employee discount," Charlamagne joked to the camera. "My Employee Discount Worked!!!! Let’s Discuss……#JayZ30," he captioned the video. Fellow journalists like Rob Markman, Brian "B.Dot" Miller, and Loren LoRosa had some funny comments in response.

DJ Akademiks' beef with Charlamagne Tha God has some other factors to it as well. But right now, these conversations around the Roc and positive media coverage are at the forefront. While Tha God didn't mention Akademiks by name, he represents the wave of criticism against him as its foremost proponent.

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DJ Akademiks & Charlamagne Tha God Beef

Charlamagne Tha God responded to DJ Akademiks in a more direct way, though. joebuddenclips/fanpage caught a segment of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz in which he addressed Ak's claims. Charlamange called Akademiks a hypocrite (pointing to his OVO chain) and defended Jay-Z's celebrations and his status in the game, which makes conversations of buying opinions out less believable. He also said they had a long conversation recently, so he doesn't understand where this is coming from.

In addition to all that, an important saga to note is Charlamagne Tha God and the DJ Akademiks TV page on social media. They shared a lot of allegations about Charlamagne concerning sexual assault and other bad looks on the Internet. Akademiks defended their decision to share these discussions about the radio host.

We will see if this whole situation becomes even more contentious or if it dies down eventually. With more Jay-Z moves on the way, we doubt this rift will clear up anytime soon.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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