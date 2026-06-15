DJ Akademiks Explains Why He's Letting Akademiks TV Go After Charlamagne Tha God

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
Akademiks TV has been going after Charlamagne Tha God, and as DJ Akademiks describes, he's not getting involved.

DJ Akademiks and Charlamagne Tha God used to have a good relationship. Overall, Charlamagne acted as a mentor of sorts towards Akademiks, especially as the hip-hop commentator was making a name for himself on YouTube.

However, in recent months, the two have appeared to be at odds. Akademiks is on Drake's side, while Ak believes Charlamagne Tha God is working on behalf of Roc Nation. Now, Akademiks' proxy channel, Akademiks TV, is going after Charlamagne in an unrelenting fashion.

As we reported previously, Akademiks TV has been posting old court cases and video clips that paint Charlamagne in a negative light. On The Brilliant Idiots, Charlamagne says Akademiks TV is just mad because he has been exposed for being an Australian named George Nguyen.

Last night, Akademiks was on his live stream, where he offered up his take on all of this. Ultimately, he has no plans to tell Akademiks TV to stand down.

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DJ Akademiks Puts His Foot Down

As the former Everyday Struggle host explains, Akademiks TV was being stalked. Random people showed up at his house, and Ak believes it is somehow tied to Roc Nation. With Charlamagne Tha God allegedly associating with the imprint, Akademiks feels as though Nguyen can do whatever he wants.

“I don’t play showing up to house games," Akademiks said. “I think this is from Roc Nation," he continued.

Akademiks even referenced the time Rory Farrell allegedly showed up at his house. Ak says this is the main reason why he will never forgive Rory & Mal. The hip-hop media personality is putting his foot down and has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to all matters of stalking.

As for Charlamagne Tha God, he clearly seems annoyed by Nguyen's actions, although he doesn't appear to be particularly worried.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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