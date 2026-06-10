Joe Budden Is Ready To Investigate The DJ Akademiks & Charlamagne Tha God Beef

Joe Budden is one of the biggest hip-hop media personalities in the world. According to Complex, he is the second largest, while DJ Akademiks is at number one. As for Charlamagne Tha God, he is a close fifth.

Despite being Akademiks' mentor during his come-up, it appears as though there is some tension between Charlamagne and Akademiks. One just has to look at the Akademiks TV X account to understand what we mean.

All of this has piqued the interest of Joe Budden, who enjoys analyzing the hip-hop media landscape from afar. While he does get into his own feuds, he has no problem commenting on the feuds between others, and this was no exception.

“I’ve been too busy to do my real deep dive on AK to see what’s going on.. I gotta get to the bottom of what’s going on between AK & Charlamagne," Budden explained.

Joe Budden Enters The Conversation

As a top-tier lyricist who understands the art of sneak dissing, Budden can spot subliminals from a mile away. As it pertains to Akademiks and Charlamagne, tension is something that he clocked ages ago.

“I’ve been called them two sending shots for ages and everyone told me I was crazy," Budden told his co-hosts. It is an astute observation, and one has to wonder where it might be coming from.