Joe Budden Is Ready To Investigate The DJ Akademiks & Charlamagne Tha God Beef

BY Alexander Cole
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Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Charlamagne Tha God has been attacked by one of DJ Akademiks' X accounts, and now, Joe Budden is weighing in.

Joe Budden is one of the biggest hip-hop media personalities in the world. According to Complex, he is the second largest, while DJ Akademiks is at number one. As for Charlamagne Tha God, he is a close fifth.

Despite being Akademiks' mentor during his come-up, it appears as though there is some tension between Charlamagne and Akademiks. One just has to look at the Akademiks TV X account to understand what we mean.

All of this has piqued the interest of Joe Budden, who enjoys analyzing the hip-hop media landscape from afar. While he does get into his own feuds, he has no problem commenting on the feuds between others, and this was no exception.

“I’ve been too busy to do my real deep dive on AK to see what’s going on.. I gotta get to the bottom of what’s going on between AK & Charlamagne," Budden explained.

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Joe Budden Enters The Conversation

As a top-tier lyricist who understands the art of sneak dissing, Budden can spot subliminals from a mile away. As it pertains to Akademiks and Charlamagne, tension is something that he clocked ages ago.

“I’ve been called them two sending shots for ages and everyone told me I was crazy," Budden told his co-hosts. It is an astute observation, and one has to wonder where it might be coming from.

When it comes to current-day rap philosophies, Ak finds himself on the side of Drake, while Charlamagne is on the side of Jay-Z. When you put it like that, you can see a scenario in which there would be tension. However, you also can't help but feel like Akademiks TV might be going a bit too far.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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