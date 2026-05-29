Charlamagne Tha God Catches Heat For Resurfaced R. Kelly Clips

Charlamagne Tha God is always sharing his opinion, so he's no stranger to finding himself in hot water for his comments. Most recently, he's going viral for some resurfaced clips of him talking about R. Kelly and his explicit tape with a female minor in an overly positive way. Fans are not happy at all, and DJ Akademiks reacted to it on his livestream.

As caught by the Akademiks TV affiliate page on Twitter, Ak was on stream reacting to the old clip of Charlamagne. In it, the radio host speaks on giving the disgraced singer "props" for some of the explicit things he saw in the tape. He even called one particularly lewd part of the tape "one of the most incredible things I've ever seen in my life."

The post also brought up another clip of Tha God talking about his initial non-consensual sexual encounter with his now-wife, as well as Charlamagne Tha God's sexual assault allegations.

"I've never heard this Charlamagne clip before," DJ Akademiks reacted. "Somebody stitched together this thing," he said of the social media clip in question, referring to the two clips being in one along with Charlamagne's sexual assault accuser's claims.

"Charla, who'd you piss off?" Ak continued. "Why is all this coming up again, though? I'm just asking... A lot of people have varying degrees of approval or criticism about his show being on Netflix. I'm wondering, does that manifest into some campaign to make him look bad? Are they trying to get this on the radar of Netflix? [...] Maybe Charla's thing is that Drake has a PR campaign that also attacks him. I don't know..."

DJ Akademiks Reacts To Charlamagne Tha God

We will see if The Breakfast Club's host responds to this viral debate anytime soon. In the past, he has denied sexual assault allegations against him and fought them in court.