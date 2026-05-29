Charlamagne Tha God Catches Heat For Resurfaced R. Kelly Clips

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Charlamagne Tha God Catches Heat Resurfaced R Kelly Clips
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during Emma Grede's "Start With Yourself" Book Tour Launch at Adler Hall on April 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Emma Grede)
DJ Akademiks reacted to viral clips of Charlamagne Tha God talking about R. Kelly's explicit tape with an underage girl.

Charlamagne Tha God is always sharing his opinion, so he's no stranger to finding himself in hot water for his comments. Most recently, he's going viral for some resurfaced clips of him talking about R. Kelly and his explicit tape with a female minor in an overly positive way. Fans are not happy at all, and DJ Akademiks reacted to it on his livestream.

As caught by the Akademiks TV affiliate page on Twitter, Ak was on stream reacting to the old clip of Charlamagne. In it, the radio host speaks on giving the disgraced singer "props" for some of the explicit things he saw in the tape. He even called one particularly lewd part of the tape "one of the most incredible things I've ever seen in my life."

The post also brought up another clip of Tha God talking about his initial non-consensual sexual encounter with his now-wife, as well as Charlamagne Tha God's sexual assault allegations.

"I've never heard this Charlamagne clip before," DJ Akademiks reacted. "Somebody stitched together this thing," he said of the social media clip in question, referring to the two clips being in one along with Charlamagne's sexual assault accuser's claims.

"Charla, who'd you piss off?" Ak continued. "Why is all this coming up again, though? I'm just asking... A lot of people have varying degrees of approval or criticism about his show being on Netflix. I'm wondering, does that manifest into some campaign to make him look bad? Are they trying to get this on the radar of Netflix? [...] Maybe Charla's thing is that Drake has a PR campaign that also attacks him. I don't know..."

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DJ Akademiks Reacts To Charlamagne Tha God

We will see if The Breakfast Club's host responds to this viral debate anytime soon. In the past, he has denied sexual assault allegations against him and fought them in court.

Elsewhere, R. Kelly continues to draw controversy, whether it's people comparing others to him, debating about his crimes, or folks getting updates about his prison sentence. Comments like these look even more controversial in hindsight, so we'll see if these get a reevaluation or apology soon.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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