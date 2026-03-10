Charlamagne Tha God Explains His Issue With Backlash To "The Breakfast Club" Being On Netflix

Netflix announced that it would be airing Charlamagne Tha God's "The Breakfast Club" and other iHeartRadio shows in December.

Charlamagne Tha God fired back at backlash to The Breakfast Club coming to Netflix during a recent episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast. In doing so, he explained how the model works while describing the criticism as hypocritical.

"The funny thing to me is like, people will be like, 'I'm not watching Breakfast Club on Netflix, but then you constantly tweeting about the America's Next Top Model doc, you constantly tweeting about Stranger Things, you constantly tweeting about the Diddy doc," he said. "A lot of it is just narrative. Somebody will get online, create a narrative, put something in somebody's head, and then everybody will run with it." From there, he pointed to viewship numbers on Netflix and claimed that he'll be the first to admit if it backfires.

Regardless of Charlamagne's stance, fans on social media still aren't happy about the move. "Nobody turning on Netflix to listen to radio shows or podcasts come on bruh," one user commented on a post from DJ Akademiks. Another added: "Did he really just compare a raido show to stranger things.." One more fan argued: "I watch a lot of my breakfast club interviews on the go or at work during down time or listen/watch on long drives Via YouTube app on my phone. Ppl use different apps for different things. I’m not watching Netflix on my phone and I’m not watching radio interviews on my TV…"

Read More: "The Breakfast Club" Hits A New Low On YouTube, And DJ Akademiks Has Some Thoughts

When Did "The Breakfast Club" Come To Netflix?

Netflix first announced that The Breakfast Club would be airing on Netflix back in December. It would do so alongside several other iHeartRadio shows, including Dear ChelseaBobby Bones Presents: The BobbycastMy Favorite Murder, and more. Taking to Instagram at the time, Charlamagne wrote: "9 Year that Equals Completion. Snake Year that Equals Shedding. Let’s Try This New Skin. WE TRULY THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!!!"

Read More: Mase Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God For His Negativity On "The Breakfast Club"

