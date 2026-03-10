News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
andrew shulz
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Charlamagne Tha God Explains His Issue With Backlash To "The Breakfast Club" Being On Netflix
Netflix announced that it would be airing Charlamagne Tha God's "The Breakfast Club" and other iHeartRadio shows in December.
By
Cole Blake
March 10, 2026