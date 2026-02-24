Mase called out Charlamagne Tha God during a recent episode of his talk show with Cam'ron, It Is What It Is. In doing so, he complained about The Breakfast Club host's negative coverage of him on the show.

"It seemed like every time something would come up, Charlamagne would just talk about my name and just go in a negative direction," Mase said. "I didn't know what was the connection that we had or where our paths crossed or what happened. But it just seemed like he always had a negative take about me. It was something I remembered, even when I started doing journalism. So, when I hear people say certain things about me, I kind of try to remember that same thing. I never met this guy, I don't think we've crossed paths, I don't think I know anybody that he knows."

From there, Mase explained that he felt like Charlamagne was making it his "personal business" to tear him down, despite him not doing anything to warrant mainstream attention at that point in his career. "This person is not on the radar. They're not doing anything on the public side at that point that merits the number one show in the country to be talking about this person," he said.

Are Charlamagne Tha God & Mase Still Beefing?

Although he was hurt at the time, Mase says he's moved past it. "I forgot it," he said. "It wasn't something I held on to. It taught me a lesson. So, even when I'm up here... You don't want somebody to feel like you're just taking your platform, and because you have all of these people that listen to you, and you're focusing in on me in a negative way. That's not the way to use a platform. That's not good journalism."