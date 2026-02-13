Charlamagne Tha God Ruthlessly Trolls GloRilla's Sister After Her Viral Rant

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Feb 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; American rapper GloRilla (center) sits court side during a game between the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After Victoria Woods called out "The Breakfast Club" for covering her issues with GloRilla, Charlamagne Tha God held nothing back.

GloRilla has been a hot name on the gossip train recently due to her sister Victoria "Scar Face" Woods' accusation against her, claiming that she's leaving her family behind financially. The Breakfast Club recently covered this and reacted to the drama, resulting in a back-and-forth between Woods and Charlamagne Tha God.

For those unaware, Victoria called the radio show out for speaking on her, taking issue with the coverage and trolling them for not having any breakfast on-air. During The Breakfast Club's Thursday (February 12) episode, Charlamagne called Victoria "sister mister" for her appearance, mockingly comparing her to Finesse2tymes (who was also recently the target of GloRilla's sister's ire) and singing the "Sister, Sister" theme song with his new name-calling incorporated.

Loren LoRosa explained that Victoria Woods was angry because they didn't show the receipts she shared online; they just read them aloud. Tha God doubled down on his view that GloRilla isn't entitled to help her sister. On the other hand, DJ Envy brought up how Charlamange had alleged called her a "h*e."

His cohosts posited that Woods would be even angrier now due to his comments, with him comparing her to Frankenstein. LoRosa brought up how GloRilla's sister flexed her increasing net worth. However, Woods clarified that a post she made about making $200K was fake and not posted with her approval, with the real number being closer to $30K as covered by TMZ.

What Did Charlamagne Tha God Say About GloRilla's Sister?

For those unaware, Charlamagne Tha God's comments on the situation involving GloRilla's sister Victoria Woods defended the Memphis femcee. Glo had shared a conversation with her parents to counter Victoria Woods' claims.

"I’m really sad GloRilla had to do that. I heard the momma and daddy say the three words GloRilla sister really need to hear. And that’s: get a job!" he expressed on The Breakfast Club, according to The Shade Room. "You shouldn’t want to be known as GloRilla’s sister, so go figure something else out on your own."

This joins many other Charlamagne Tha God hot takes and discussions. We'll see if any of this develops further or everyone dials it in.

