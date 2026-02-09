Mase Echoes Chris Brown's Super Bowl Message While Trashing Bad Bunny's Performance

BY Zachary Horvath
JuicyFest 2024 - Auckland
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 06: Ma$e performs at JuicyFest at North Harbour Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)
Bad Bunny's performance continues to divide the internet and that includes musical artists like Mase who wasn't a fan.

It appears that a camp campaigning that Chris Brown would have been a better choice for this year's Super Bowl is really picking up steam. Boosie Badazz was one of the first major artists to co-sign that idea, doing so days before the game.

"DO WE NEED TO CAMPAIGN FOR CHRIS BROWN TO PERFORM AT A SUPERBOWL? SO MANY YEARS IVE SEEN SO MANY DIFFERENT ARTIST PERFORM NO CB? NOT COOL AT ALL, BETTER YET #DISRESPECTFUL U GREAT N OUR EYES MY G," he said on X.

Then, Chris Breezy himself took to his social media to hype himself up to the next performer to grace the stage. "I THINK ITS SAFE TO SAY.. THEY NEED ME! [winking face emoji]" he wrote on his Instagram Story. His post drew some extra attention given his controversial nature, stature, and that the fact it was shared minutes after Bad Bunny's performance.

Now, rapper and podcaster Mase is hopping on the Chris Brown express, casting his vote for the Virginia native for the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show.

He believes that the hitmaker is "way overdue" for the gig. " I don't know how everyone feel about Chris Brown personally, but [he's] way overdue," he said on It Is What Is per DJ Akademiks.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

But Mase doesn't stop there as he rips Benito's set to shreds, giving it a "four" out of an assumed 10 score wise. Prior to that, the New York MC claimed that the quality has been dipping dramatically lately. He says that he wants to see "excellence," citing Michael Jackson and Prince's shows as those on that level.

Mase adds, "If I had a budget to do a Super Bowl, you could do a greater show..." Although he shouts out Bad Bunny and the Latin community, he believes that several artists could have done a better job than him.

Overall, the 31-year-old's performance was controversial going in as many didn't like that the NFL wasn't highlighting an English-speaking act.

But despite all of that push back, the Grammy winner's Halftime Show became the most viewed of all time. Early reports say that 135.4 million people tuned in. That's about 2 million more than Kendrick Lamar's last year, who arguably had more hype going into that show.

