DJ Akademiks says that Kanye West would be able to beat Drake in a Verzuz matchup. He made the argument during a recent livestream, praising Drake as the “hitmaker of hitmakers,” but admitting Kanye West has some songs that are so influential, they transcend the importance of popularity.

“Nobody messes with Ye. I don't think nobody from Atlanta messes with Future. I think Drake is just really tough, no matter where, I think he’s a top-five guy for Verzuz. Versatility, he could match whatever style, but he's the hitmaker of hitmakers. The only reason Drake isn't number one is that-- why I have Ye right over Drake for Verzuz, is that Ye has some culture-defining, sound-bending, generational songs that mean more than just 'it's a hit.'"

When Kurrco shared Akademiks' comments on X (formerly Twitter), debate ensued in the replies. "Akademiks finally sobered up enough to realize that Drake makes music for the charts, but Ye makes music for the history books," one fan wrote. Another countered: "Nobody touches Drake in a Verzuz!!! Dead or Alive."

Akademiks' livestream comes after Hit-Boy and Mike Will Made-It faced off on Verzuz, last month, marking the series' first episode since No Limit and Cash Money squared off at ComplexCon, last year. The two iconic producers brought out several guests, including Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, and Juicy J.

Drake's "Iceman" Album

In other news, Drake is currently at work on his highly anticipated new album, Iceman. Last year, he hosted a series of livestreams to debut new singles from the project. They included "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.