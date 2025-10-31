B.G. Reveals Why Lil Wayne Wasn't At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz"

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Considering the drama between Turk, Birdman, and Cash Money right now, B.G. cleared the air around Lil Wayne's recent "Verzuz" absence.

Lil Wayne has recently performed with B.G., the Hot Boys, and the rest of Cash Money on multiple occasions, but he missed out on a massive night at ComplexCon last Sunday (October 26). The Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz battle took place, but he was nowhere in sight.

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, Charlamagne Tha God asked B.G. why Weezy didn't show up. The New Orleans rapper revealed that he spoke to him about this, and that it seems like illness affected the outcome this time around.

"I talked to Wayne yesterday, man," he remarked concerning Lil Wayne. "And I talked to Wayne the morning before the Verzuz. Shorty wasn't feeling good. He had a concert the same night. And he canceled that as well. Swizz was even hurt behind it. Because for real, for real, that's the reason Swizz pulled the trigger on it. Because Wayne agreed. Shorty... He got muscle. But yeah, man, I think it was [that] shorty wasn't feeling good. He definitely was supposed to be there. He told me that he wasn't feeling good and he had to go to the hospital or something like that. People be thinking that it was whatever, whatever, whatever. But at the end of the day, like I told him, man, we ain't spring chickens no more. You got to make sure your health... Get your rest, you been running 35 years strong."

Turk Cash Money Beef

Then, the Hot Boy answered a question about whether or not Tunechi will be on a Cash Money and No Limit tour. "I mean... I can't answer that, I really can't answer that," he replied. "Shorty be on what shorty be on. I would love to see him out there with us and on the tour. I don't think, you know, that shorty would turn down the bag that's on the table. But then, you know they already rich forever. I'm playing catch-up, you know what I'm saying? We'll see."

Meanwhile, Turk's Cash Money beef with B.G. and others resulted in a lawsuit against their 30th anniversary tour promoters and agents, plus a countersuit. Birdman even called Turk out at the Verzuz, so we'll see how all of this resolves.

