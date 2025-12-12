Tim Westwood Pleads Not Guilty To All 15 Sexual Assault Charges

Tim Westwood is maintaining a "not guilty" plea.

Tim Westwood, one of the most prominent figures in UK hip-hop broadcasting, appeared in a London courtroom on Monday (December 8) and formally denied every allegation against him. According to BBC, the 68-year-old entered not guilty pleas to all 15 charges during his hearing at Southwark Crown Court, marking the beginning of what is expected to be one of the most high-profile trials in recent British music history.

As HotNewHipHop previously reported, the former BBC Radio 1 and Capital Xtra DJ is accused of four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault. The accusations involve seven women over a span of more than three decades. Prosecutors say the alleged offenses occurred between 1983 and 2016. Moreover, covering periods when Westwood was one of the most influential gatekeepers in UK rap culture.

Standing before the judge in a burgundy shirt and black jeans, Westwood reportedly clasped his hands as each charge was read.

Westwood Appeared In Court
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Tim Westwood attends the GRM Gala at The V&A on August 9, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

A number of the allegations are tied to his tenure at the BBC. Three separate incidents reportedly have taken place at BBC Studios in 1996 while Westwood was hosting Radio 1 Rap Show.

Westwood’s attorney reiterated his long-standing denial of any wrongdoing. The former DJ previously stated that he "strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behavior." And his legal team maintained that position during today’s hearing.

The judge granted Westwood conditional bail with strict instructions not to contact any witnesses. His pre-trial review is scheduled for December 2026, with a full trial date set for January 25, 2027.

Westwood was once a dominant voice in UK hip-hop radio. He interviewed stars like Jay-Z, Eminem, and more. However, Westwood’s reputation unraveled after multiple women came forward with misconduct claims in 2022. The upcoming trial will determine whether the longtime broadcaster’s legacy can withstand the most serious charges of his career.

