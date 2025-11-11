Tim Westwood Secures Bail Amid Rape And Sexual Misconduct Allegations

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Tim Westwood attends The Global Awards 2020 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on March 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Last month, Tim Westwood was charged with four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.

Last month, British DJ Tim Westwood was hit with several charges. The charges include four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault. After a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (November 10), however, he secured bail. He has also been ordered not to contact prosecution witnesses. His next hearing is scheduled to take place at Southwark Crown Court on December 8, per BBC.

"Our prosecutors have established that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial," Chief Crown Prosecutor Lionel Idan said shortly after Westwood was charged. "And that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

"It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature," Metropolitan Police's Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy added. "The women who have done so have put their trust in us and we continue to provide them with all available support."

Tim Westwood Allegations
Afrorepublik Featuring WIZKID At The O2 Arena
Tim Westwood DJ's on stage during AFROREPUBLIK festival at The O2 Arena on May 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)

"Our investigation remains open," Furphy continued. "And we’d encourage anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with us."

The charges are reportedly tied to seven different women. The oldest charge Westwood is facing is related to the alleged 1983 assault of a 17-year-old girl in London. His second oldest charge is for an alleged rape that took place around 1995. He's also accused of attacking two other women in London in the 2000s, and more.

At the time of writing, Westwood has not been asked to enter a plea. Previously, however, he “strongly [denied] all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.”

