bbc
- Pop CultureTinie Tempah To Host New Series About Classic Cars Called "Bangers"The new series will explore the history of classic cars.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKanye West Said Jewish People Are "Holding Him Back" In New DocComments Kanye West made about Jewish people popped up in a new documentary.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West BBC Documentary Promises "Revelations" About Recent EventsApparently, this new deep dive into the Chicago artist's recent antics and behavior will be more of a revelation of unknown context rather than an analysis of what's happened.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Documentary & Podcast Being Developed By The BBCThe documentary is tentatively titled, "We Need to Talk About Kanye."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBBC Apologizes For Calling Viola Davis Beyoncé After GrammysBBC has apologized for a graphic featuring Viola Davis named as Beyoncé.By Cole Blake
- TVAmy Winehouse Doc "10 Years On" Announced By BBC, One Decade After Her PassingOne decade after the passing of Amy Winehouse, BBC announces "Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On," a documentary about the iconic singer's life and career that's told from her mother's perspective. By Joshua Robinson
- MusicOctavian’s Ex Claims She Was Offered £20,000 To Stay Silent On Abuse AllegationsThe ex-girlfriend of UK rapper Octavian claims in a new BBC Three documentary that she was offered a £20,000 NDA in exchange for her silence on the abuse she suffered in their relationship.By Keenan Higgins
- GramYoung Thug Has Biblical Theory About CoronavirusYoung Thug shared a passage of the Bible and told his followers to "pay attention" to its warning.By Erika Marie
- MoviesNipsey Hussle's Mysterious Murder To Be Explored In BBC Doc"The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey Hussle" BBC documentary will set out to uncover the truth behind the late rapper's conflicting death.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDaniel Radcliffe Jokes About False Coronavirus DiagnosisDaniel Radcliffe jokes about the rumors of him having the coronavirus. By Dominiq R.
- NewsItaly Quarantines 16 Million People Due To Coronavirus OutbreakItaly is taking extreme precautions due to the coronavirus. By Dominiq R.
- TVJodie Turner-Smith Recalls Gig As Model In The-Dream & Kanye West's Music VideoShe thought she was just going to a meeting with Hype Williams & it ended up being a video shoot.By Erika Marie
- TVBBC Issues Apology After Airing LeBron James Clip During Kobe Bryant ReportThey called it a "human error."By Erika Marie
- SneakersPharrell x Adidas x BBC Launch “Now Is Her Time” Unisex Sneaker PackPharrell's latest Adidas sneaker collabs drops this Saturday exclusively through BBC.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentHBO's "His Dark Materials" Trailer Looks Like Another Fantasy HitHBO provides a first look at their upcoming fantasy epic. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStormzy's "Vossi Bop" Beats Taylor Swift's "ME!" For #1 On U.K. ChartsThe people are excited about the return of Stormzy.By Aron A.