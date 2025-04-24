Diddy's Legal Trouble Gets Yet Another Documentary Treatment From BBC

Weeks before jury selection in his federal criminal trial is set to begin, news broke that Diddy will receive another documentary treatment on his legal scandal courtesy of BBC, according to HipHopDX.

P Diddy: The Rise And Fall will reportedly launch for BBC Three and iPlayer. Journalist Yinka Bokinni will speak to close sources to unravel the industry which propelled the Bad Boy mogul to stardom and allegedly protected Diddy's alleged crimes.

"My job is to tell stories," Bokinni expressed in a statement. "But never did I imagine I’d be telling this one. Investigating the alleged actions of Diddy has forced a spotlight onto the darker side of an industry so many of us dream of belonging to. We sang his songs, bought into the lifestyle, watched the shows and wanted more. This has been an emotional, sometimes difficult experience. And with a trial on the horizon, what happens next will no doubt be gripping – in the most sobering way."

When Is Diddy's Trial?

The new documentary will reportedly air on April 28. This is just a week before Diddy's trial is set to begin with jury selection on May 5. If everything goes according to the current schedule at press time, opening statements will begin on May 12.

Before this new BBC documentary airs, folks are looking at every little detail of the trial. Diddy's appearance during a recent court hearing caused a lot of conversation. His grey hair showed many people just how long this process has been going on, if they weren't aware already. During this court appearance, Judge Arun Subramanian denied his legal team's request for a trial delay.

Another important update in the trial of Sean Combs concerns prosecutors' proposed evidence. Lawyers want to use an alleged victim's 911 call against him in court, which alleges he burglarized the alleged victim's home. There are many other disagreements over admissible alleged evidence and what witnesses the trial will admit.