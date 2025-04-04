Diddy Prosecutors Add Two New Bombshell Sex Trafficking Charges In Federal Indictment

While Diddy may have seen some recent wins in various civil lawsuits, his federal criminal case over alleged sex trafficking and racketeering is ramping up. According to a Rolling Stone report, prosecutors added two new charges in a superseding indictment: one additional sex trafficking charge and one other charge relating to transportation to engage in prostitution. This brings his total number of charges to five, as he previously received one charge each on allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Sean Combs and his legal team have previously denied any and all accusations of criminal wrongdoing presented in this federal case, now updated with a new superseding indictment.

Nevertheless, these new charges ahead of the federal Diddy trial make serious allegations. In the new indictment – reportedly obtained by Rolling Stone – the new sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion charge represents how the Bad Boy mogul allegedly "recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, and maintained Victim-2, and attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused Victim-2, to engage in commercial sex acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim-2 was engaging in commercial sex acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion."

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Furthermore, the new transportation to engage in prostitution charge relates to Victim-2's allegations. Similarly, Combs' previous sex trafficking and transportation charges connected via testimony from Victim-1 and their allegations. As for the racketeering aspect of this case, nothing changed in this new superseding indictment. The big implication of all this relates to the trial's actual timeline. We are a month away from Diddy's trial's expected start date of May 5, and jury selection will reportedly take place over the next few weeks.