Diddy Accusers May Be In Trouble As He Wins Another Civil Lawsuit

Diddy achieved another major victory in court on Monday after an anonymous woman failed to meet a court-ordered deadline to reveal her real name in her civil lawsuit. In turn, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed the case. The woman had alleged that Diddy attempted to sexually assault her at a party in New York City in 1995 and hit her when she fought back. Attorney Tony Buzbee had been representing the woman in the lawsuit.

“Today a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Mr. Combs by Texas attorney Anthony Buzbee and his local counsel Antigone Curis on behalf of an anonymized plaintiff,” a spokesperson for Combs said in a statement caught by AllHipHop. “This is now the second case brought by these attorneys against Mr. Combs that has been dismissed in its entirety. It will not be the last. For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by attorneys more focused on media headlines than legal merit. The other claims, like the one dismissed today, also will not hold up in a court of law.”

Diddy's Criminal Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs's children Chance Combs (L) and Christian Combs (R) and his mother Janice Combs depart a pre-trial hearing for at the Southern District of New York Federal Court in New York on March 14, 2025. Music mogul Combs is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Tony Buzbee, he explained in a statement to Variety that his client was afraid to make her identity public. “In this particular case, Jane Doe opted not to proceed,” he said. “There is a lot of fear amongst these plaintiffs. I thus can’t blame her. These are tough cases and they are many times re-traumatizing for those who pursue them. Each case stands on its own merit. This woman chose not to proceed and subject herself to the media circus and the perceived danger she felt. We have to respect that.”