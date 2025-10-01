Diddy wants to stop his former assistant, Mia, from addressing the court during his upcoming sentencing hearing. According to AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, the Bad Boy mogul's legal team argued in a new emergency motion that hearing from the accuser would be “redundant and prejudicial.” She previously testified about her allegations during the high-profile trial, earlier this year.

Mia also penned a victim statement for the prosecution's recent memo outlining why they will be seeking "at least 135 months' imprisonment" for Diddy. “I am writing to you on behalf of my younger self…the little girl who once dreamed without fear…that little girl is gone. She was buried alive by an abuser,” she wrote. As for her alleged damages, she added: “I live with chronic and severe PTSD, depression, and crippling anxiety. I suffer from deeply intrusive thoughts, derealization, panic attacks, night terrors, and insomnia…there were times when I did not want to live.”

In the new filing, prosecutors argued that she should still get to voice her story, despite the jury's acquittal of Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. “Mia was brave to testify at trial and is even more brave to be willing to speak the truth at sentencing after the verdict,” they wrote. They added that the defense’s fear of a short statement “speaks volumes as to what it believes may be the impact of her telling the truth.”

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

Diddy's sentencing hearing will begin on Friday, October 3. In addition to not wanting Mia to speak at the hearing, Diddy wants his own opportunity to speak. "The sentencing proceeding holds significant importance for Mr. Combs," his attorney, Teny Geragos, wrote in a filing obtained by TMZ. "He wishes to appear before the Court, address Your Honor, and allocute in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible."