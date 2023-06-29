The predominant story relating to Kanye West in the past year was his series of anti-Semitic outbursts. His words ended up costing him millions in various sponsorships and collaborations. Ultimately, that ended with him being removed from almost all social media sites. Now a new documentary is shedding light on some of the things West may have said behind the scenes. The Trouble With KanYe is a new BBC documentary. According to All Hip Hop, it explores how Kanye’s beliefs descended into rabid antisemitism and features interviews with various people who interacted with him.

One of those interviews is with tech entrepreneur Alex Klein who worked on Donda 2. Kanye West reportedly told Klein that he was “exactly like the other Jews.” In response, Klein asked him if he really believed that all Jews were working together to hold him back. The rapper replied “Yes.” Following some of his public outbursts last year many former associates have shared their experiences. Many have prior experience with West’s prior antisemitism. Additionally, director of The Trouble With KanYe made a statement explaining why he made the film. “Like many people, I have watched his politics shift, and his views shift in recent years. I’ve been kind of frustrated, angry, confused by a lot of the things that he’s put out there.”

Kanye West’s Antisemitism

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Kanye West aka Ye is seen on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The new documentary isn’t the only trouble for Kanye West recently. Likewise, he’s involved in an ongoing lawsuit related to a space in LA that Gap rented out for their collaboration. The space reportedly had substantial changes made to it that broke the original agreement all parties had signed. Kanye denies responsibility for the damages. Consequently, Gap also denies responsibility for Kanye’s actions.

Additionally Kanye West has been subject to many strange stories. The strangest of the bunch was his 46th birthday party. West reportedly had numerous celebrities in attendance while he served sushi off the bodies of nude women. Celebrities in attendance included Chloe and Freddie Gibbs. What do you think of Kanye West’s recent comments from the documentary? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kanye West Looked To Homeless Man For Advice On Presidential Campaign

[Via]