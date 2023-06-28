Kanye West is currently working on his Presidential campaign for 2024. At the time of writing this, it seems like on a Democrat and Republican level, it will be another battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Moreover, with Trump being indicted on numerous charges, the campaign trail could be filled with antics. As for Ye, he will be running as an independent. However, with Milo Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager, you can probably expect all sorts of debauchery to take place.

Recently, the BBC did a documentary on Kanye West called The Trouble With Kanye. This was meant to be an investigative piece that looks at Kanye and his current inner circle. Mobeen Azhar conducted the research and interviews in this documentary, to great results. Moreover, he and his crew even made their way to California where they frequented the Cornerstone Christian Church. This is a place that Kanye has been to quite a bit over these past few years.

Read More: Yeezy Season 10: Kanye West’s Latest Runway Has Nazi Links, Stem Player Points Out

Kanye West Continues To Work On His Presidential Hopes

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Eventually, the BBC team met Mark, a man who lives in his car just outside of the church. As it turns out, this man had made a huge impression on Kanye West. So much so that Kanye was willing to make the man his campaign manager. Ultimately, this didn’t end up working out. “They all said I was the most religiously erudite in the room,” Mark said. “Kanye started looking to me for my opinion on every topic that came up. He called me the following Monday, the Monday before Thanksgiving. The first thing he said to me was, ‘I want you to be my Campaign Manager to run for President.’”

Now, Kanye West will be looking to prove himself to the American people. After all of his anti-semitism and bizarre ravings with Alex Jones, we doubt he will get particularly far. Instead, the average voter is simply looking to maintain normalcy in their lives. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below.

Read More: Kanye West Inspires Nazi Merch Being Sold Online

[Via]