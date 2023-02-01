Kanye West’s 2024 presidential campaign has yet to receive a single official donor. The news comes from a filing submitted Monday which was obtained by The Daily Beast. The campaign, officially registered as “Kanye 2020,” also reported spending $142,000 in expenses over the last three months of 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

While West hasn’t officially filed his candidacy with the FEC, he’s been vocal about planning to run for president in 2024. Back in November, he posted a video on Twitter, revealing that he had asked former President Donald Trump to be his running mate.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard,” Ye said in the video. “When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose — I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history. I’m like hold on, hold on, hold on, Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”

At the time, West was working with Nick Fuentes as well as Milo Yiannopoulos. The filing reports two payments for Yiannopoulos: one for $9,955 and another for $40,000. Ye also paid Fuentes $9,026.46 and $5,693.41 in travel reimbursements. West later reportedly fired Yiannopoulos, who had been working as a campaign manager for the rapper.

The political failing also comes after a string of erratic behavior from Ye, who praised Adolf Hitler and made numerous other antisemitic remarks. If Kanye West continues with his 2024 campaign, it will be the second time he runs for president. His last campaign, in 2020, finished with just 60,000 votes.

[Via]