At this point, it’s unclear how Kanye West plans to move forward with the #YE2024 but he already coughed up tens of thousands of dollars.

TMZ obtained FEC filings this week, which reveal some of Kanye 2020’s (Ye’s official presidential campaign) expenses for his presidential campaign. Most notably, he dished out $40K to Milo Yiannopolis for “Campaign Wrap Up Services.” Milo also received an additional $9,995 from Kanye 2020 for “Domain Transfer.” Kanye 2020 dished out the payments just a week before December.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Kanye West attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The controversial British right-wing figure also claimed Ye owed him $116K for consultation services. However, sources close to the artist said that it was never in writing.

Yiannopolis, alongside Nick Fuentes, were by Ye’s side throughout his controversial fall media appearances. The FEC filings also reveal that Ye’s campaign paid back Fuentes $14,719.87 for travel expenses.

In early December, Yiannopolis announced that he parted ways with Ye in the middle of the artist’s anti-Semitic media run.

“Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team,” Milo said in a statement. “I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavors.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 22: Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

However, later reports claimed that Yiannopoulis left due to Fuentes’ overpowering influence on Ye.

Ye has also reportedly parted ways with Fuentes. As a result, he’s certainly taken a step back from publicly discussing politics.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding #YE2024.

