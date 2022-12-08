As Ye’s most recent scandal continues to unravel, questions are being raised about the people he’s chosen to be a part of his circle. On the heels of an expected 2024 run for President, he has recently been spotted with some questionable company.
The disgraced rapper has surprisingly continued to make press runs with Nick Fuentes, a documented white supremacist. On top of being a live streamer, he is also a political commentator.
This is why he’s been around Ye lately – to assist in the Chicago native’s anti-Semitic-driven campaign. Subsequently, it’s no surprise that many of his recent comments, including telling Jewish people to forgive Hitler, are backed by Fuentes.
Milo Yiannopoulos Backs Out
British alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was another member of the 45-year-old’s campaign. Although his presence didn’t last long. He was fired from the campaign on Sunday (December 4).
Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer believes the only person really winning from all of these antics is Fuentes. According to his sources, Yiannopoulos could have left the campaign out of fear that Fuentes is gaining too much influence over Ye.
The white supremacist is “so vocally antisemitic in a way that some of these other figures are not,” says Sommer. “He’s absolutely thrilled by this whole thing.”
On Tuesday (December 6), it was reported that Yiannopoulos charged $116,000 to the father of four’s team via an invoice. Overall, he believes he’s owed the money for his service working as an advisor and campaign consultor.
However, according to TMZ, they never actually had a financial agreement in place.
Sommer was the first to break the news of the split. “Milo Yiannopoulos has been fired from the Ye / Kanye entourage after a series of disastrous media appearances that saw the candidate praising Hitler,” he stated.
Ultimately, it’s scary to hear about the harmful influences that Ye is choosing to surround himself with. Do you think Yiannopoulos was right in removing himself from the campaign when he did? Comment below.