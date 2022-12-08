As Ye’s most recent scandal continues to unravel, questions are being raised about the people he’s chosen to be a part of his circle. On the heels of an expected 2024 run for President, he has recently been spotted with some questionable company.

The disgraced rapper has surprisingly continued to make press runs with Nick Fuentes, a documented white supremacist. On top of being a live streamer, he is also a political commentator.

British far-right political pundit Milo Yiannopoulos prepares to host the ‘Bishops Enough Is Enough’ rally at the MECU Pavilion November 16, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Organized to coincide and run counter to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops at the nearby Marriott Baltimore Waterfront, the conservative prayer meeting and convention was organized by the far-right Catholic news outlet Saint Michael’s Media, also known as Church Militant. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This is why he’s been around Ye lately – to assist in the Chicago native’s anti-Semitic-driven campaign. Subsequently, it’s no surprise that many of his recent comments, including telling Jewish people to forgive Hitler, are backed by Fuentes.

Milo Yiannopoulos Backs Out

British alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was another member of the 45-year-old’s campaign. Although his presence didn’t last long. He was fired from the campaign on Sunday (December 4).

Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer believes the only person really winning from all of these antics is Fuentes. According to his sources, Yiannopoulos could have left the campaign out of fear that Fuentes is gaining too much influence over Ye.

Stop calling Nick Fuentes a “conservative activist” because he’s not.



He’s a holocaust denying white supremacists. Call him what he is. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) November 28, 2022

The white supremacist is “so vocally antisemitic in a way that some of these other figures are not,” says Sommer. “He’s absolutely thrilled by this whole thing.”

On Tuesday (December 6), it was reported that Yiannopoulos charged $116,000 to the father of four’s team via an invoice. Overall, he believes he’s owed the money for his service working as an advisor and campaign consultor.

However, according to TMZ, they never actually had a financial agreement in place.

Something to consider after Milo's firing from the Ye campaign: Milo has a penchant for collecting audio and other compromising material on his frenemies. He had a hard drive called "The Vault" filled with the stuff, and was subpoenaed for it during a Charlottesville lawsuit. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 4, 2022

Sommer was the first to break the news of the split. “Milo Yiannopoulos has been fired from the Ye / Kanye entourage after a series of disastrous media appearances that saw the candidate praising Hitler,” he stated.

Ultimately, it’s scary to hear about the harmful influences that Ye is choosing to surround himself with. Do you think Yiannopoulos was right in removing himself from the campaign when he did? Comment below.

